Coronavirus: First case of Covid-19 infection reported in Chhattisgarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 12:10 IST

A 24-year-old woman has been tested positive for coronavirus in Raipur, making her the first confirmed case in Chhattisgarh, officials informed on Thursday.

The woman, along with her parents, is admitted in an isolation ward at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur.

“The woman was enrolled in some college in London and had returned home from there via Mumbai airport on March 15. She complained of cold and cough and therefore her sample was collected for testing on March 17. On Wednesday evening , she was tested positive for the infection,” Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Raipur Dr Karan Peepre told Hindustan Times.

The health officials also immediately admitted the patient’s parents as they had come in contact with the woman. They are currently under observation.

“The woman’s parents’ samples were also sent for testing and reports are awaited,” Peepre said, adding that their condition is stable and their health is good.

On Wednesday, health officials here had informed that samples of 102 of 114 people who were suspected to have been exposed to Covid-19 have come out negative for infection.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has called a meeting of all the senior officials and ministers at CM house on Thursday afternoon to review the preparations to contain coronavirus in the state.