e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Coronavirus: China says Japanese anti-flu agent Favipiravir effective on Covid-19 patients

Coronavirus: China says Japanese anti-flu agent Favipiravir effective on Covid-19 patients

An active ingredient called Favipiravir, that goes into Japanese anti-flu medicine called Avigan, was tested on over 300 Covid-19 patients in China.

world Updated: Mar 19, 2020 10:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Covid-19 patients who were given Favipiravir reported quicker recovery with greater signs of lung improvement.
Covid-19 patients who were given Favipiravir reported quicker recovery with greater signs of lung improvement.(Reuters)
         

Chinese medical experts claim that a Japanese anti-flu agent ‘clearly effective’ in treating coronavirus.

An active ingredient called Favipiravir, that goes into Japanese anti-flu medicine called Avigan, was tested on over 300 Covid-19 patients in China. Patients who were given the drug reported quicker recovery with greater signs of lung improvement as compared to those who did not receive the drug agent.

Experts say Favipiravir helps in blocking the virus from replicating in the body.

On Tuesday, Zhang Xinmin from China’s Science and Technology Ministry said that Favipiravir has been effective in Covid-19 patients’ recovery with no obvious side-effects, news agency IANS reported.  

An oral medicine using Favipiravir, developed by Hong Kong-based Sihuan Pharmaceutical, is also in line to try on Covid-19 patients.

A trial involving 80 cases conducted by a hospital in Shenzhen and a study of 120 cases led by Wuhan University’s Zhongnan Hospital both showed the drug shortened the recovery time for patients.

Favipiravir-containing Avigan has been developed by Fujifilm and has licensed the patent for favipiravir to Chinese company Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical.

Clinical tests using Avigan as a treatment for the virus have also started in Japan, news agency AFP reported.

The number of Covid-19 patients in India has crossed 160. Three people in India have died from the infection, 15 have recovered. The virus has infected nearly 200,000 people across the globe and killed more than 8,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

tags
top news
When will coronavirus infections peak? Analysis throws up varying predictions
When will coronavirus infections peak? Analysis throws up varying predictions
Coronavirus Live Updates: ICSE board postpones class 10, 12 exams
Coronavirus Live Updates: ICSE board postpones class 10, 12 exams
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
In historic first, Ferrari to present its ‘pure blood’ SUV with speed genetics
In historic first, Ferrari to present its ‘pure blood’ SUV with speed genetics
Slack launches major redesign as millions of users work from home
Slack launches major redesign as millions of users work from home
‘Create your own identity, don’t be someone else’: Ex-AUS WK to Pant
‘Create your own identity, don’t be someone else’: Ex-AUS WK to Pant
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news