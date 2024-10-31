Menu Explore
‘Onion bombs’ laden two-wheeler explodes in Andhra Pradesh, rider dies

ByHT News Desk
Oct 31, 2024 06:28 PM IST

The incident occurred when two persons were transporting a bag of onion bombs and other firecrackers for Diwali celebrations.

A man died after the firecrackers he was carrying on a two-wheeler exploded in Eluru town in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, PTI reported.

While the rider died on the sport, the pillion rider and two other person standing on the road were injured(X)
While the rider died on the sport, the pillion rider and two other person standing on the road were injured(X)

The incident occurred when two persons were transporting a bag of firecrackers bought for Diwali celebrations. Follow Diwali live updates here

A senior official told PTI that the bag contained “onion bombs” and other crackers that exploded after falling on the road.

While the rider died on the sport, the pillion rider and two other person standing on the road were injured. They have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Delhi Police beefs up security on Diwali, increases vigil against cracker bursting

According to police, the impact of the blast was so severe that the legs and other body parts of the two-wheeler rider got dismembered.

CCTV footage of the incident aired by local television channels showed an explosion and some persons running away with dust engulfing the area.

According to NDTV, the bike had hit a pothole near a local temple, and the 'bombs' fell off and exploded. The deceased bike rider has been identified as Sudhakar.

Also Read | Pollution-free Diwali: 5 ways to celebrate this Diwali without crackers

The police said that they have registered a case in connection with the incident and that further investigation is being conducted.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
