Diwali 2024 live updates: People celebrate festival of lights; security up
Diwali 2024 live updates: Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is being celebrated on Thursday with great enthusiasm. This festival holds a significant place in Hinduism and is observed by over a billion people globally, including various faiths in India and its diaspora.
What is Diwali known for?Diwali is derived from the word “Deepavali,” meaning “a row of lights.” It is the most important festival of the year for Hindus, symbolising hope and renewal....Read More
How is Diwali celebrated?
Celebrants illuminate their homes with traditional clay oil lamps, representing the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Festivities include gatherings, fireworks, feasts, and prayers.
Is Diwali on October 31 or November 1?
The dates of Diwali depend on the Hindu lunar calendar, usually falling in late October or early November. This year, the holiday is being celebrated on October 31.
Diwali 2024 live updates: President Murmu extends Diwali greetings
Diwali 2024 live updates: President Droupadi Murmu extended her Diwali greetings to the nation on Thursday. In a post on X, she stated, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."
President Murmu emphasised that Diwali is a festival of joy and enthusiasm, symbolizing the victory of knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. She encouraged everyone to "illuminate our conscience, adopt virtues of love and compassion, and promote social harmony" during this festive time.