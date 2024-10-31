Diwali 2024 live updates: People celebrate festival of lights; security up

Live

By

Diwali 2024 live updates: Deepavali is being celebrated on Thursday with enthusiasm by over a billion people worldwide, symbolising hope and renewal.

A policeman talks on the phone in front of a mural of Hindu deity Ram and his wife Sita, on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Ayodhya, on October 30, 2024.

Diwali 2024 live updates: Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is being celebrated on Thursday with great enthusiasm. This festival holds a significant place in Hinduism and is observed by over a billion people globally, including various faiths in India and its diaspora. What is Diwali known for? Diwali is derived from the word “Deepavali,” meaning “a row of lights.” It is the most important festival of the year for Hindus, symbolising hope and renewal....Read More

How is Diwali celebrated? Celebrants illuminate their homes with traditional clay oil lamps, representing the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Festivities include gatherings, fireworks, feasts, and prayers. Is Diwali on October 31 or November 1? The dates of Diwali depend on the Hindu lunar calendar, usually falling in late October or early November. This year, the holiday is being celebrated on October 31.