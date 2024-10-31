PM Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans at Sir Creek Border with Pak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spent Diwali with personnel from the BSF, Army, Navy, and Air Force at Lakki Nala in the Sir Creek area of Gujarat's Kachchh. PM Modi at the Sir Creek border with Pakistan.

PM Narendra Modi visited the BSF outpost along the Pakistan border, interacting with soldiers and sharing Diwali greetings.

“This is an extremely inhospitable place, due to the very hot days and very cold nights. The terrain is also challenging,” an official source said.

This isn't PM Modi's first time celebrating Diwali with India's brave forces. In 2017, he spent the festive occasion with jawans in the Gurez Valley, near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. On that occasion, he exchanged sweets, greeted the jawans, and addressed them, acknowledging their sacrifices and dedication to the nation.

Similarly, in another instance, PM Modi made a surprise visit to Siachen on Diwali in 2014, praising the valour and courage of the armed forces personnel. He emphasized that the jawans' unwavering commitment allows 125 crore Indians to celebrate Diwali and live their lives with comfort and security.

India, Chinese troops exchange Diwali sweets

Modi's Diwali celebrations with the BSF soldiers come even as troops of India and China exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the occasion on Thursday.

The traditional practice was observed a day after both countries completed troop disengagement at the two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, bringing a fresh thaw in the Sino-Indian ties.

"Sweets exchange between members of the troops of India and China took place at several border points along the LAC on the occasion of Diwali," an Indian Army source told news agency PTI earlier in the day.

The move marks a collaborative spirit following the recent disengagement at two friction points in eastern Ladakh—Demchok and Depsang Plains. This disengagement, completed just a day prior, represents a hopeful step towards stabilizing Sino-Indian ties that have been strained since 2020.