Pollution-free Diwali: 5 incredible ways to celebrate this Deepawali without using crackers

Every year, Diwali brings your loved ones together to revel in the festivities, gorge on delicacies and sweet dishes, and exchange gifts. However, it also brings more concentrated levels of pollutants and particulate matter found in smoke when fireworks are used. Since many states have banned the use of firecrackers during Deepawali and implemented pollution control measures, here are some alternative ways in which you can celebrate Diwali. This Diwali, celebrate the festival by opting for pollution-free alternatives.

Eco-friendly diyas

Traditional clay diyas are biodegradable and are a great choice as they don't contribute to pollution. Support your local artisan, or if you are creative enough, make the diyas at home. Avoid buying plastic or non-recyclable decorations, like flowers, leaves or diyas that may end up not getting reused and in a landfill, polluting the environment.

Use clay diyas for your Diwali decorations.

Use green crackers

While we would suggest you avoid firecrackers. But if you have children at home who insist on playing with crackers, you can get ‘green crackers’ for them. Many states like Bihar and Maharashtra have allowed the limited usage of 'green crackers' during specific hours to protect air quality amid celebrations. They are environment-friendly, which, unlike regular crackers, do not cause the emission of harmful pollutant fumes.

Natural colours for rangoli

Rangoli is an essential part of Diwali celebrations. Every year, we decorate our homes using beautiful patterns filled with colours. This year, instead of synthetic colours, go for natural colours, flower petals, garlands, turmeric, coffee powder, or rice flour to make rangoli.

Make rangoli at home using flowers or petals and natural colours.

Choose eco-friendly gifts

Exchanging gifts with your loved ones is another age-old Diwali tradition. This year, be more mindful and opt for eco-friendly gift options for your friends and family. You can choose from an array of products like seeds for planting trees, organic products, handmade items or homemade sweets. Avoid excessive packaging. You can also choose some unique alternatives like booking a gym/yoga class and cooking workshop.

Throw a house party

Instead of going out, bursting crackers or getting stuck in traffic, host a house party and be mindful of not creative non-biodegradable waste. Avoid single-use plastic utensils and plates and food wastage by using utensils available at home and sharing the leftovers with those in need.