Diwali 2024: How to make flower rangoli and 5 easy designs you can recreate

Diwali 2024: As Diwali approaches, everyone’s gearing up to try their hands on the much-loved traditional art Rangoli. Houses automatically get a festive face-lift with Rangoli adorning the borders of the walls inside their home and entrance of their home. The very sight itself instils a positive, festive energy. Traditionally, rangoli is prepared from dry-coloured powder, but lately, people are also trying fresh flower petals and leaves. It not only gives rangoli an interesting texture but also imparts a fragrant element. Here’s how you can design rangoli with flowers. Diwali 2024: Flower rangoli is fragrant and adds a beautiful spin to the traditional rangoli. (Pexels)

Choose the design

First, start with the base design. Draw it on paper to visualise the rangoli design better. Choose a colour scheme that will help you narrow down your flower options better. Add other focal points of decoration as well, such as placing a diya at the centre of the rangoli. Beforehand, decide on the pattern, whether it has a circular or geometric design, so you can figure out the household items to use as stencils. For instance, you can use a plate to create an outline and then fill it in. This way the flowers stay within the design border and look intact. Make sure to choose a flat, even surface and use chalk to draw the base.

Two flower clusters

Choose the flowers according to your rangoli's design and colours. (Pexels)

Select a wide variety of coloured flowers—yellow marigolds, orange marigolds, roses, white jasmine, and so on. Create two separate clusters: first, whole intact flowers, primarily marigolds, and then torn petals. Whole flowers are added at the borders to ensure the loose petals stay in place. Marigolds are weighty flowers and are often used as whole flowers; they also act as a border in the design, making the rangoli look well put together and more pronounced. While torn petals, fill in the blocks and shapes. However, creating these two clusters of flowers is optional and only for a more defined border in the rangoli design. If you don't want your floral rangoli to have prominent borders, you can use only petals.

Place a decorated brass plate or diya holder at the centre, adorned with some flowers and a diya. Adding leaves will impart a touch of new colour, making the rangoli appear even more vibrant and fresh. To play around the rangoli texture, add dry colour powder in some areas of the design.

This Diwali, try something unique with friends and family. Make a creative flower rangoli with these inspirations: