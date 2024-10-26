Diwali 2024: Dos and don'ts to make the festival of light safe and enjoyable
Diwali 2024: Embrace the divine spirit of Diwali by making it safe and respectful for everyone.
Diwali 2024: Diwali, the festival of lights is celebrated with great pomp and vigour. With every house illuminated to cherish the victory of light over darkness, good over evil; this special festive occasion is also a reminder of the greatness of togetherness, celebrating with friends and family. However, the celebration does not warrant getting carried away with the euphoria of the festive mood. Stay kind and grounded, understanding of others. Here are certain Dos and don’ts this Diwali season for a safe and happy Diwali.
DOs
- Transform your home and decorate, inviting positive energy home. Go around and be creative with your rangoli designs, flowers, light candles, and diyas. But be careful, while lighting candles, make sure you have a first-aid medicine box with burn creams for immediate first-aid.
- Add an innovative touch to your gifts for your near and dear ones. Those large store-bought Diwali packages are generic and have no personality. Instead, be creative and add a touch of yourself in the Diwali gifts for close ones. It can be a personalised gift note, or some art and craft you handmade. The gift becomes more meaningful, otherwise, it feels like the over-gifted soan papdi box.
- Put out water bowls near your house for strays. Diwali is particularly a scary time for stray animals as the loud bursting crackers feel overwhelming for their hyper-sensitive hearing. They may feel dehydrated, refusing to come out from their safe spots. If possible, leave out some blankets too for them.
- Diwali is all about celebrating the moments of togetherness, with family or friends. Engage in fun activities and games to amplify the festive joy, such as traditional card games, tambola, or simple dancing and singing. Sharing quality time with near and dear is the spirit of Diwali.
- Help out those less fortunate by donating and brightening their festival of lights. Diwali is a special occasion of joy and abundance. By sharing the blessings you can make a substantial difference in someone else's life. You can donate clothes, food, or money to local charities, shelters, or community organizations.
DON'Ts
- Avoid wearing synthetic clothes while handling diyas and candles. These fabrics are highly inflammable and can catch fire. Prioritise safety and opt for cotton or other natural materials that are comfortable and won't be a potential hazard.
- Don’t burst crackers. A few hours of adrenaline leads to the horrible aftermath of choking on air pollution for weeks. Completely forego crackers, and engage in other fun activities to celebrate Diwali. The festival of light is not synonymous with crackers. Crackers are particularly harmful to vulnerable groups like infants, senior citizens, and animals.
- Be reasonable with your party music. Diwali is certainly a special occasion to unwind and be spontaneous with your friends, but not at the cost of others’ mental health. Be respectful of the time and don’t keep blaring loud music at odd hours, especially if you live in a neighborhood. Be respectful of your neighbours, especially at late night.
- Avoid overeating. The festive season is tempting, presenting a wide array of traditional delicacies. Before you know it, you may find yourself overeating to taste all the types of sweets in the mithai box you received as a gift. Unknowingly, you could gain weight from excessive portions of food.
