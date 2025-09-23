Online betting app case: Cricketer Yuvraj Singh appears before ED

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on Tuesday for questioning in connection with its money laundering probe against alleged illegal online betting platforms, which use multiple platforms for surrogate advertisements and collect funds from the use, officials said. The former all-rounder reached the agency office around 11:30am along with his legal team. (Facebook photo)

The former all-rounder reached the agency office around 11:30am along with his legal team. Officials said his statement will be recorded under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA).

The agency had, on Monday, questioned another former India cricketer Robin Uthappa while Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan recorded their statement on August 13 and September 4, respectively.

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra have also been questioned in the case while actor Sonu Sood is supposed to appear on Wednesday.

It is alleged that online betting platform 1xBet and several other apps/web platforms were involved in duping numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees and reportedly evading a huge amount of direct and indirect taxes.

According to the Curacao registered company, 1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand’s customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages, according to the company. An email query by HT to 1xBet remained unanswered.

From celebrities and sportspersons, ED is asking how they came in contact with the platforms, how they were paid (cash, banking channel or any illegal medium) and if they received any payments outside India as well, according to an officer, who didn’t want to be named.

The agency is learnt to have asked the cricketers and celebrities to furnish the copy of contracts signed by them with the platforms, the officer said.

The Centre recently banned real money online gaming in India by bringing a legislation.

Several platforms hosting illegal betting and gambling links, including instances of advertisements placed for them on various social media outlets and app stores, are also under the ED scanner.