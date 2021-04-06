Only 11% people say compliance to social distancing norms, masks is good: Survey

Only one in three respondents to a survey on compliance with Covid appropriate behaviour believe that people are adhering to social distancing norms and wearing masks in their districts. The survey by community social media platform, LocalCircles, suggested that compliance to social distancing norms and wearing masks was better at vaccination centres but still falls below the standards needed to stop the disease from spreading.

The survey findings based on responses from people living in metros, towns and rural areas coincides with an alarming surge in cases of coronavirus disease being reported from several parts of the country, prompting calls for aggressive enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviours in public such as masking and social distancing to help slow down its spread.

The LocalCircles survey report said only 11% of respondents felt there was “good compliance” to both social distancing and wearing a mask in their city or district. Another 23% said there was “limited compliance to both; wearing a mask and social distancing”.

The proportion of people who felt that there was effective compliance to wearing masks at vaccination centres was higher. Nearly 74% of respondents said there was effective compliance to wearing masks at vaccination centres but only 44% felt that said compliance to social distancing norms was effective.

“The findings of the poll indicated that 44% of citizens feel that there is effective compliance to wearing a mask when travelling at airports, railway stations, or bus stands. Only 15% said compliance to social distancing norms is effective,” a statement by LocalCircles said.



