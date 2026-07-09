‘Only face-saving exercises’: SC raps authorities over illegal constructions in Delhi-NCR and beyond

The Supreme Court came down heavily on authorities on Thursday over unauthorised construction in the Delhi-NCR region, saying that only “face-saving exercises” are being done on the issue.

The Supreme Court referred to recent incidents of building fires and collapses, including the Malviya Nagar fire, the Lucknow fire, and the Saket building collapse. (ANI File)

A bench of Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Sheel Nagu said that only builders are being apprehended, not the officials in charge of the areas where the violations occur.

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“Only face-saving exercises are being done, where only builders, etc., are being apprehended and not the officials who are in charge of areas where rampant violations have happened. We reiterate the concern of this court as indicated on May 20,” the apex court bench observed, as quoted by Bar & Bench.

In its May 20 order, the Supreme Court specifically highlighted rampant violations in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar, observing that such structures were inherently unsafe because they could not withstand the excessive loads placed on them.

The bench warned that it would hold officials personally responsible and issue stringent orders against those found responsible. The court referred to recent incidents of building fires and building collapse, including the Malviya Nagar fire, the Lucknow fire and the Saket building collapse, and said, “We hoped that the officials would take action, but nothing happened."

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{{^usCountry}} The bench noted that several major incidents, including the Saket building collapse, the Malviya Nagar fire and the Lucknow fire, had occurred after those directions and said the widespread mishaps in the NCR and Lucknow were “well documented" in news reports. Supreme Court raps MCD {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench noted that several major incidents, including the Saket building collapse, the Malviya Nagar fire and the Lucknow fire, had occurred after those directions and said the widespread mishaps in the NCR and Lucknow were “well documented" in news reports. Supreme Court raps MCD {{/usCountry}}

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The Supreme Court also rapped the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), expressing strong displeasure over its conduct, and observed that although notices had been issued to violators, the authorities had failed to take follow-up action.

Justice Amanullah remarked that despite High Court directions restraining construction, “rampant work was done in collusion with MCD."

“We will pass orders, and it will pinch a lot of people. We’ll attach personal responsibility on the officers and will speak through black and white," the bench was quoted as saying by Bar & Bench.

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The court directed the constitution of an inspection team comprising two senior professors from IIT Delhi and two draftsmen to assess the on-the-ground situation. This team will be accompanied by MCD officials.

The team has been asked to inspect the Saket, Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar areas and submit its findings.

Following submissions by the NDMC, the court directed that the inspection in Delhi would be confined to Malviya Nagar, Saket and Lajpat Nagar, while a similar exercise in Lucknow would cover Aliganj. The inspection will be coordinated by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

The Supreme Court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to furnish details of every action taken against illegal constructions in the state.

Why is the Supreme Court coming down heavy?

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The Supreme Court came down heavily on authorities after several major incidents– the Saket building collapse, the Malviya Nagar fire and the Lucknow coaching centre fire– took place in recent times.

A multi-storey building in Saidulajab, Saket, collapsed in May this year, killing six people. The building housed a coaching institute, cafés, and offices, while construction work was reportedly underway on its top floor at the time of the collapse. According to the police, the building owner was planning to construct two additional floors despite apparent violations.

At least 15 people were killed, and nine others sustained injuries after a massive fire engulfed a three-storey commercial building in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on June 22. At least 15 people were killed, and nine others sustained injuries after a massive fire engulfed a three-storey commercial building in Aliganj.