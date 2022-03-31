'Only have victim card': Gambhir mocks Kejriwal after life threat accusation

Delhi BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir mocked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party claimed Kejriwal's life is under threat following the BJP workers' alleged vandalism outside his residence. Accusing Kejriwal of insulting Kashmiri Hindus, Gautam Gambhir said now Kejriwal has only one solution to get out of this situation - the victim card.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a case against unidentified people in connection with the alleged vandalism at Kejriwal's residence, the video of which was shared by the Aam Aadmi Party. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said Kejriwal's life is under threat following his massive win in the Punjab polls.

The protest of the BJP workers was led by Bengaluru BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who later said the protests against Kejriwal will continue until he apologises for his remarks on Kashmiri Pandits. Calling Kejriwal an urban naxal, Tejasvi said, "Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP have always been adopting anti-India and anti-Hindu policies, mocking the Ram temple, mocking Hindu gods, raising questions about the Batla House encounter, raising questions about the surgical strike in Pakistan."

Mocking Kejriwal, Gautam Gambhir wrote a tweet on behalf of Kejriwal saying, "Hello Delhi, I am badly trapped after making insulting comments on Kashmiri Hindus. Even after giving several interviews, the situation is far from being controlled. Now, I have only one way which is the victim card. BJP wants to kill me. Please help spread this. --- Your publicity minister."

Kejriwal's recent assembly speech has stirred a row as he said it is a pity that the BJP has to promote Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files even after being in power for eight years. He clarified his stance which was misconstrued against Kashmiri Pandits as he said his comments, his laugh inside the assembly were not for the Kashmiri Pandits but for the BJP. "Had I been at the Centre, I would not make Kashmir Files. I would have rehabilitated these Kashmiri Pandits where they had been ousted from," Kejriwal said adding that The Kashmir Files might be important for the BJP, but Kashmiri Pandits are important to him.