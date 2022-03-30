Will protest till he issues apology, says Tejasvi Surya over Kejriwal's remark on 'The Kashmir Files'

BJP MP and Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday demanded an ‘unconditional apology’ from Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's remark on ‘The Kashmir Files' film. Addressing a press conference, Surya said, “We held protest against the way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal mocked and made fun of massacre of Kashmiri Pandits (in Vidhan Sabha). We demand unconditional apology from him and until he issues an apology our protests will continue.” His statement comes hours after Kejriwal's house was allegedly attacked on Wednesday.

Last week, the Delhi chief minister had targeted BJP leaders for promoting the film ‘The Kashmir Files’, and had criticized the party for making the movie tax-free. He had also demanded for the movie to be uploaded on YouTube so that “the entire country can understand the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.” The AAP convenor had also urged filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to spend the money earned from the movie on the “welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.”

On Wednesday, AAP tweeted about an alleged attack on Kejriwal's house, claiming “BJP goons had broken CCTV cameras and security barriers in the presence of Delhi police.” The party on its twitter handle had later released a 35-second clip, calling it the "raw CCTV footage." The clip shows around two dozen protesting men walking up to the gates and knocking down a security barrier in the process.

The Delhi police in a statement said that they have detained around 70 people and a legal action is being initiated. According to the police, the protest was over Kejriwal's remarks on The Kashmir Files. “Around 1 pm some protestors breached two barricades and reached the chief minister's house where they created ruckus, shouted slogans. They were carrying a small box of paint from which they threw paint at the door. A boom barrier arm was also found vandalised and a CCTV camera,” the police statement said.

Also read: 'Kashmir Files important for BJP. For me..': Kejriwal on what he did for Pandits

Meanwhile, national secretary of the BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Tajinder Pal Bagga said that the leaders had organized a protest near Kejriwal's residence, however, they did not resort to any vandalism.