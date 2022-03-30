Delhi CM Kejriwal’s house attacked by ‘BJP goons’ over remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The police said they acted 'immediately' to remove the protesters and had detained around 70 people. Legal action is being initiated, Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (Delhi North), said.
Published on Mar 30, 2022 02:29 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kerjiwal’s house was 'attacked by BJP goons', deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia claimed Wednesday. Sisodia blamed 'anti-social elements' and said security barriers and a CCTV camera at Kejriwal's residence had been vandalised. Sisodia also claimed Delhi Police had not done anything to stop the alleged attack.

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party also tweeted about the alleged attack, claiming 'BJP goons' had broken CCTV cameras and security barriers 'in the presence of Delhi Police'. Similar claims were made and tweets posted by AAP leaders like Atishia and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Shortly afterwards Delhi Police issued a statement that said 'around 1 pm some protestors breached two barricades and reached the chief minister's house where they created ruckus, shouted slogans... They were carrying a small box of paint from which they threw paint at the door... a boom barrier arm was also found vandalised and a CCTV camera."

The police said the protest was over Kejriwal's remarks about 'The Kashmir Files'.

Last week Kejriwal, during a speech in the assembly, accused BJP leaders of promoting 'The Kashmir Files'; several BJP-ruled states have made the film tax-free. Kejriwal asked the film makers to upload the movie on YouTube if they wanted it to be viewed for free.

"They (BJP) are demanding the movie be declared tax-free in Delhi. Upload it on YouTube, the movie will become free and everyone will be able to watch it. Some people are earning crores in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and you have been sticking posters of the film."

