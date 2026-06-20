...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Only those on electoral rolls after SIR to get govt scheme benefits: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

The meeting also brought into focus concerns over beneficiaries who had migrated from other states but continued to receive benefits under Gruha Jyothi.

Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 06:39 am IST
By Arun Dev
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Only voters whose names are in the electoral roll will be beneficiaries of government schemes, Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar said on Friday, but directed officials that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of benefits.

Insisting on stricter checks, the chief minister said the administration would not allow eligible families to be excluded from support.(@DKShivakumar/PTI)

During a review meeting at the Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said access to one of the state government’s five guarantees — Gruha Jyothi — would now be restricted to registered voters and urged citizens to ensure their names are not removed during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The “Gruha Jyothi” scheme offers 200 units of electricity free to every household.

“Only voters whose names are in the electoral roll will be beneficiaries of government schemes. Therefore, during the Special Intensive Revision, beneficiaries should ensure that their names are not left out,” he said.

Insisting on stricter checks, the chief minister said the administration would not allow eligible families to be excluded from support. “Not a single eligible beneficiary should face any hardship. Our focus should only be on stopping ineligible beneficiaries and preventing misuse of the schemes.”

Officials also flagged irregularities linked to financial transactions in welfare delivery systems, including alleged misuse of Unified Payments Interface accounts associated and transfers to bank accounts outside Karnataka. The CM directed that such flows be halted and benefits confined within the state.

The review further examined findings from the Auditor General’s report, which recorded instances of Gruha Lakshmi assistance being routed through single bank accounts for multiple beneficiaries, with nearly 60 crore disbursed across about three lakh instalments.

Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Shivakumar noted that some beneficiaries had altered bank accounts after instalments were adjusted against loan repayments. “Many beneficiaries have taken bank loans. As soon as the Gruha Lakshmi amount is credited, it gets adjusted towards loan repayment, and some have changed their accounts. Such beneficiaries should not face inconvenience,” he added.

He also acknowledged cases in which payments continued even after the death of beneficiaries. “It has come to light that payments are being made even to deceased beneficiaries. This should not happen,” he said, directing officials to ensure real-time updates of beneficiary records. To improve transparency, the CM instructed that beneficiaries receive an automated voice message once Gruha Lakshmi payments are credited to their accounts.

The meeting reviewed the scale of the state’s flagship schemes. Under Shakti, women have undertaken 763 crore free bus journeys by the end of May, with ticket value estimated at 20,047.69 crore. The government expected to issue around 1 million free bus passes to students in the 2026-27 academic year.

Under Gruha Jyothi, 16.5 million beneficiaries have availed free electricity. Under Anna Bhagya, 11,561.05 crore was transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer between July 2023 and December 2024, covering over 720.2 million beneficiary instances, while an additional 5 kg of rice continues to be distributed monthly to 44.4 million beneficiaries.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

karnataka shivakumar dk shivakumar
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Only those on electoral rolls after SIR to get govt scheme benefits: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.