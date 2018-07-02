Only those with ‘approach’ will get transfer, says Rajasthan health minister

State health minister Kalicharan Saraf was caught on a sticky wicket when he was taped making a controversial statement on teachers’ transfer Monday. Saraf said only those on the list who have “approach” are given priority while those without “approach” are removed.

Saraf was in Bharatpur to inaugurate the Annapurna Milk Scheme. He made the comment at a public hearing at a hotel, owned by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vijay Bansal, before going for the inauguration of the programme.

Hundreds of government staff had arrived for the public hearing and handed over transfer applications to Saraf. While speaking to one such employee, Saraf turned down his transfer and said that while preparing the transfer list, those employees who have no approach are removed as they are considered a weak link.

Bharatpur MLA Bansal told another government staff from Jaipur, who had come with senior BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur’s recommendations, that the Mathur community has only 50 to 100 votes but the Vaishya community has a large number of votes in Jaipur, so he had little chance of getting the transfer.

Bansal went on to say that his letter pads have been exhausted from writing transfer requests for government school teachers.

After learning that his statement had been caught on camera, Saraf ordered his security guards to snatch mobiles of media personnel and delete all recordings of the minister’s statements.

Hindustan Times has the video clips of the minister and MLA where they are seen commenting on the transfer list.

State Congress senior vice-president Vishvendra Singh said, “I am surprised over such a statement made by a senior minister, while three-time MLA Vijay Bansal’s statement about the votes of the Mathur and Vaishya communities is shameful.”

“I am not aware of any such statement by the health minister during the public hearing. In case Saraf has made such a statement, then it is wrong . The government transfers are transparent,” said district BJP chief Bhanu Pratap Rajawat reacting on the issue.