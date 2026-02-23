Leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly Edappadi Palaniswami slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led state government after the Delhi police on Saturday arrested six suspects from the state for allegedly planning a terrorist plot with the support of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, and Bangladeshi terrorist organisations. AIADMK, BJP slam TN govt over terrorism-linked arrests

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary wrote on X, “Until Delhi police came and arrested, what was the DMK government’s ATS (anti terrorism squad) doing? If we allow this incapable Stalin model DMK rule to continue, there is fear among people that it might even lead to another horrific incident like 1998. Therefore, to return peace in Tamil Nadu, this DMK rule must be put to an end.”

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Annamalai alleged that the law and order of the state is in shambles. “The corrupt and incompetent DMK government has transformed a once peaceful state into a safe haven for terrorists, anti-social elements, international drug smugglers and ruthless criminals,” Annamalai said. “The most competent and respected civil servants of the state are today busy fixing tenders for contractors. Instead of acting in the best interests of the state and the country, the corrupt DMK government is compromised and has remained a mute spectator to this, all in the name of appeasing its core vote bank.”

The DMK responded, alleging the Union government was responsible for the crime in the state.

“It is the incompetence of the BJP-led Union government that has led to terrorists freely operating in the state of Tamil Nadu,” said DMK spokesperson A Saravanan.

“NIA under the Home Minister Amit Shah is caught napping. How did Bangladeshis come into Tamil Nadu?...Is the DMK controlling Bangladesh’s border with India? Is DMK controlling the immigration in airports and seaports?”

On Saturday, six Bangladesh nationals, working in the factory of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA) in Tiruppur, out of total eight were arrested for allegedly being part of a terror conspiracy at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI and Bangladesh-based extremist organisations.

“All six of them have been taken by the Delhi Police team. They (Delhi Police) came and nabbed the six persons. We just provided the custody of the suspects for a night. They (Delhi Police team and the suspects) have already left for the national capital,” a senior police official said. The six arrested were identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid, and Mohammad Ujjal. The other two were arrested in West Bengal.

Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA) president K M Subramanian told a news agency that they had given a set of instructions to all their members and exporters and other stakeholders in Tiruppur while hiring workers. “But this was unexpected,” he said. “The TEA will once again raise awareness among all our members to double-check with Aadhaar Card before they appoint migrant labourers.”

