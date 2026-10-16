New Delhi: The Centre has opened bank accounts for 7,328 of the 8,526 Naxalites who surrendered and did not previously have accounts, Union home minister and minister of cooperation Amit Shah said on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

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Shah was addressing via video conference a ceremony for distribution of assistive devices to Divyangs, including those affected by Naxal violence.

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“The Modi government is committed to providing every Divyang and victim with an opportunity for rehabilitation. The Centre stands like a rock with the Chhattisgarh state government in this effort. Just as Naxalism has been eliminated, every trace of it will also have to be erased,” Shah said.

Shah had earlier hosted victims of Naxal violence at his residence in New Delhi and assured them of the government’s support.

He also said more than 200 of the 500 former security camps would be converted into Shaheed Veer Gundadhur Seva Dera. The centres are being developed to provide civic amenities to people who were deprived of basic facilities because of Naxalism, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this year, Shah declared that India was free of Naxalism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this year, Shah declared that India was free of Naxalism. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting the rehabilitation measures, Shah said 1,620 people have received reward money, 7,882 have received incentives, 455 have been provided jobs and 129 have been allotted land.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 4,014 beneficiaries have received houses, while more than 2,308 tribal people have undergone skill development training, the PIB statement said.

The government has also issued 6,763 new ration cards and provided free electricity to 2,808 families. Work has begun on 372 new road projects, while construction is underway on 670 small bridges, the statement added.

In addition, 48,526 people have been issued Aadhaar cards, and 44 gram panchayats have been recognised under the Ilwad Panchayat Awards, it said.