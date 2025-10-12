'Op Blue Star was wrong way, Indira Gandhi paid with life for it': P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram on Sunday called Operation Blue Star a "mistake", adding former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ultimately paid the price for it with her life. Chidambaram was addressing a discussion on 'They Will Shoot You, Madam: My Life Through Conflict' with author Harinder Baweja. (ANI)

Speaking at an event, Chidambaram said, "No disrespect to any military officers here, but that (Blue Star) was the wrong way to retrieve the Golden Temple. A few years later, we showed the right way to retrieve the Golden Temple by keeping out the Army. Blue Star was the wrong way, and I agree that Mrs Gandhi paid with her life for that mistake."

Operation Blue Star, ordered by Indira Gandhi in June 1984, was launched to flush out militants led by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

The operation resulted in heavy casualties and widespread outrage, especially among Sikhs. Just months later, Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in retaliation, triggering horrific anti-Sikh riots across the country.

Beant Singh and Satwant Singh were Indira Gandhi's bodyguards and killed her on October 31, 1984, at her residence.

While the former minister's remarks cast a critical light on one of India's most politically and emotionally charged military operations, Chidambaram was quick to argue that the blame could not rest solely on the late Prime Minister.

"But that mistake was a cumulative decision of the Army, the police, the intelligence and the civil service. You cannot blame it only on Mrs Gandhi. Would you?" he further asked.

The Congress party has faced long-standing criticism over both the military operation and the anti-Sikh riots that followed Indira Gandhi's assassination.

While the party has issued statements of regret in the past, this marks one of the most direct acknowledgements of mistakes by a senior Congress leader.