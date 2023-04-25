Watch: First batch of 278 Indians leave Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri'

First batch of Indian nationals stuck in war-torn Sudan has left the Port Sudan on Tuesday under Operation Kaveri. Of the 500 Indians who had reached Port Sudan on Monday, 278 people departed for Jeddah on INS Sumedha.

Sudan crisis: 278 Indians departed for Jeddah on INS Sumedha.(Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

"First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah", External Affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

It is speculated that around 3,000 Indians are stuck in the violence-hit African nation. One Indian from Kerala was killed in the violence last week.

India on Monday launched 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its citizens stranded in war-torn Sudan amid the intense fighting between the country's army troops and rival paramilitary force.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to share the images evacuated citizens and said that India is committed to bring the stranded people back home.

"Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan", he tweeted.

Last week, the foreign ministry had said that India is making "every effort to ensure the safety and security of its citizens stranded in Sudan". Amid the evacuation process, two Indian Air Force C-130J have also been positioned on standby in Jeddah.

Over 420 people have been killed and over 3,700 injured in fighting in the violence-hit nation, according to the latest report by the UN Office.