Operation Sindhu: Over 1,700 Indians brought back from Iran; evacuations from Israel to be done via land borders

India has brought back over 1,700 nationals from Iran as the conflict with Israel escalates. The latest flight carrying Indian nationals from Iran touched down in Delhi on Sunday night. Indian nationals evacuated from Iran landed safely under Operation Sindhu from Iran's conflict-hit regions, at T3 IGI Airport, in New Delhi, India.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

As per the official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, a total of 28 Indians were on board the latest flight home.

India launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Iran and Israel amid the growing conflict. Under this operation, around 1,713 Indians have been evacuated from Iran.

MEA Minister of State Pabitra Margherita received the latest flight. As per an ANI report, the flight carried Indians from states such as Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

The Minister of State further stated that Indian will be carrying out three more evacuation flights for nationals stranded in Iran.

"We have scheduled to have three more flights from Iran in the next two to three days. In the same way, we are in constant contact with Indian nations in Iran as well as Israel," the minister said.

Evacuations from Israel to commence soon

Several Indians are also stranded in Israel due to the conflict. However, due to the closure of Israel's airspace, Indians have been asked to register with the embassy in Tel Aviv and obtain the correct documents to cross the land borders into Jordan and Egypt.

India will then carry out evacuation flights from the neighbouring countries.

MoS Margherita told ANI that 162 Indians had fled to Jordan due to the Iran-Israel conflict, and will be evacuated soon.

"162 Indian nationals have crossed the border to Jordan, and within a day or two, they will be brought back to India," he told reporters.