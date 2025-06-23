Indian airspace used by US to attack Iran nuclear sites? PIB fact-checks

The government on Sunday categorically denied reports circulating on social media that the US military used Indian airspace to carry out Operation Midnight Hammer against Iran, during which it attacked three nuclear sites — Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. The B-2 stealth bombers, designed for long missions, feature microwaves, restrooms, and refrigerators for pilot comfort during their 37-hour operation from Missouri to Iran.(REUTERS)

In an official statement, the Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked the claims as "FAKE" and clarified, "Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation Midnight Hammer."

The statement comes after several X users on Sunday claimed that the United States used Indian airspace to strike Iran, suggesting New Delhi's participation during Sunday's attack. Israel Iran war LIVE Updates

However, the PIB cited a press briefing by the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, who detailed the alternative routes taken by US aircraft, dismissing the claims as baseless.

"Several social media accounts have claimed that Indian Airspace was used by the United States to launch aircrafts against Iran during Operation Midnight Hammer. This claim is FAKE. Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation Midnight Hammer. During the Press Briefing Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine explained the route used by US aircraft," the Fact Check unit of the government said in a post on X.

What is Operation Midnight Hammer?

Donald Trump on Sunday said that the United States struck three key Iranian enrichment facilities — Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, calling the attack 'spectacular military success.'

The US move to directly intervene in the Iran-Israeli conflict has escalated tensions of a larger escalation in the Middle East.

During the operation, B-2 stealth bombers were used to drop bunker-buster bombs on two sites and Tomahawk missiles on the Isfahan nuclear site.

What General Dan Caine said on US strikes?

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, while addressing a press briefing at the Pentagon, presented a detailed map and timeline of Operation Midnight Hammer, which showed that none of the US aircraft entered the Indian airspace.

"At approximately 6:40 PM EST, 2:10 am Iran time, the lead B-2 two dropped GBU 57 MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator) weapons on the first of several aim points at Fordow," General Caine said.

He said that during the operation, a total of 14 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOPs) were dropped against two nuclear target areas, while Tomahawk missiles striking Isfahan site.

"As the President stated last night, the remaining bombers then hit their targets as well, with a total of 14 MOPs dropped against two nuclear target areas. All three Iranian nuclear infrastructure targets were struck between 6:40 PM and 7:05 PM EST (2:10 AM local time Iran), with the Tomahawk missiles being the last to strike at Isfahan to ensure we retain the element of surprise throughout the operation," he added.

The US military used "several deception tactics", including decoys, to maintain tactical surprise, the general said.

He further said that at the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a large B-2 strike package was launched from the US, while the B-2 bombers deployed into the Pacific was used as a decoy.

"The main strike package, comprised of seven B2 Spirit bombers, each with two crew members, proceeded quietly to the East with minimal communications," he added.