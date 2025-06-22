Operation Midnight Hammer: B-2 stealth bombers to Tomahawk missiles; full list weapons used by the US

The United States military struck three nuclear sites in Iran early Sunday under Operation Midnight Hammer. The strikes involved B-2 stealth bombers, which were sent on a decoy mission, 75 precision-guided weapons, and the first use of so-called bunker-buster bombs, Bloomberg reported. Operation Midnight Hammer struck Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz in Iran, the country’s state-run IRNA news agency reported. The US strikes come after over a week of strikes by Israel to systematically eradicate Iran’s offensive missile capabilities and air defenses, as well as damage its nuclear enrichment facilities. A poster of 'Operation Midnight Hammer' is displayed during a briefing at the Pentagon, after the US struck Iranian nuclear facilities.(Reuters)

Operation Midnight Hammer: What weapons did the US use?

As per FOX News analyst John Jackson, the US military used an array of weapons to target nuclear sites in Iran. Over 75 precision-guided bombs and 125 aircraft were used in Operation Midnight Hammer.

B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers: Seven B-2 Spirit stealth bombers flew from an American airbase in Missouri to Iran. The aircraft is the only one capable of carrying GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators, a ‘bunker buster’ which is capable of breaking through over 200 feet of strong concrete, as per Eurasian Times. A group of B-2 bombers flew west, as decoys to maintain tactical surprise, CBS reported. Another group flew east. The B-2 features reduced acoustic, infrared, visual, electromagnetic, and radar signatures, as per the US Air Force. This makes it difficult for sophisticated defensive systems to detect, track, and engage with the aircraft.

14 bunker buster bombs: The 30,000-pound bomb is the most powerful bunker buster that the US military possesses, as per NDTV. It penetrates the earth's surface before it detonates. This multiplies the impact of the bomb exponentially. These bunker buster bombs were used for the first time in a combat zone.

24 Tomahawk missiles: As per reports, about 30 Tomahawk missiles were used in Operation Midnight Hammer. The targets of these long-range cruise missiles can be changed in-flight via satellite communications, which makes them lethal. The missiles were first used in Operation Desert Storm in 1991. The US reportedly launched the Tomahawk missiles towards Iran from submarines from its Los Angeles and Virginia line-up.

F-22 Raptor and F-35A Lightning IIs: The aircraft used in Midnight Hammer reportedly included F-22 Raptors and F-35A Lightning fighters for air support. A guided missile submarine, dozens of air-refueling tankers, and fourth- and fifth-generation fighters were involved.

Operation Midnight Hammer: What was the impact?

The US government has hailed the precision strikes as a success. US President Donald Trump has “far greater” attacks on Iran if the nation does not make peace, CBS reported.

"Initial battle damage assessments indicate that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction," General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said. He added that a full assessment will take time.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the strikes were aimed only at destroying Iran’s nuclear capabilities and not towards regime change.

