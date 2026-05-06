Operation Sindoor anniversary: Rajnath to lead national security review in Jaipur

On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will carry out a comprehensive review of India's national security challenges and the military's combat readiness at a joint commanders' conference in Jaipur.

As the country commemorates the first anniversary of the multi-domain operation, the defence ministry described it as a landmark tri-services mission.(ANI)

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Under the operation, India launched a series of precision missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 last year eliminating at least 100 terrorists, in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent civilians.

As the country commemorates the first anniversary of the multi-domain operation, the defence ministry described it as a landmark tri-services mission that stands testament to India's "unflinching political will and military resolve characterised by surgical precision".

At the second edition of the two-day Joint Commanders' Conference, Singh and the top military brass are expected to review various aspects of the country's military preparedness in view of the evolving regional security scenario.

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{{^usCountry}} Defence Minister Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan will grace the conference, which assumes significance as it coincides with the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a landmark tri-service operation that stands testament to India's unflinching political will and military resolve characterised by surgical precision, an official readout said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defence Minister Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan will grace the conference, which assumes significance as it coincides with the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a landmark tri-service operation that stands testament to India's unflinching political will and military resolve characterised by surgical precision, an official readout said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Modern warfare is transitioning into a more complex and tech-driven paradigm with transformative impact of AI, development of unmanned systems and emerging threats that extend beyond traditional battlefields and target invisible frontiers," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Modern warfare is transitioning into a more complex and tech-driven paradigm with transformative impact of AI, development of unmanned systems and emerging threats that extend beyond traditional battlefields and target invisible frontiers," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The conference will provide a pivotal forum to evaluate the challenges in emerging domains of cyber, space and cognitive warfare and chart a roadmap for capability development for resilient and future ready force with a decisive edge, the ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conference will provide a pivotal forum to evaluate the challenges in emerging domains of cyber, space and cognitive warfare and chart a roadmap for capability development for resilient and future ready force with a decisive edge, the ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

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"Central to the agenda will be to accelerate indigenisation and Aatmanirbharta in defence production by fostering a domestic ecosystem of innovation and civil-military fusion," it said.

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