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Operation Sindoor anniversary: Rajnath to lead national security review in Jaipur

Under the operation, India launched a series of precision missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in the early hours of May 7 last year.

Published on: May 06, 2026 10:01 pm IST
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On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will carry out a comprehensive review of India's national security challenges and the military's combat readiness at a joint commanders' conference in Jaipur.

As the country commemorates the first anniversary of the multi-domain operation, the defence ministry described it as a landmark tri-services mission.(ANI)

Under the operation, India launched a series of precision missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 last year eliminating at least 100 terrorists, in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent civilians.

As the country commemorates the first anniversary of the multi-domain operation, the defence ministry described it as a landmark tri-services mission that stands testament to India's "unflinching political will and military resolve characterised by surgical precision".

At the second edition of the two-day Joint Commanders' Conference, Singh and the top military brass are expected to review various aspects of the country's military preparedness in view of the evolving regional security scenario.

"Central to the agenda will be to accelerate indigenisation and Aatmanirbharta in defence production by fostering a domestic ecosystem of innovation and civil-military fusion," it said.

 
operation sindoor rajnath singh jaipur
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