Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has said the anti-narcotics drive, Operation Toofan, will be intensified during the Onam festive season and warned drug peddlers against indulging in illegal activities.

Operation Toofan: Anti-narcotics drive to be intensified during Onam, warns Chennithala

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"The second wave of Operation Toofan will be launched after Onam, striking back with ten times the force," he further said.

In a video message posted on social media, Chennithala said Operation Toofan has emerged as a massive success and credited the public and police for the campaign's achievements.

"Operation Toofan is rushing towards a massive victory. I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people and police personnel leading this effort. Operation Toofan stands as the greatest example that if the police and the public stand together, no drug mafia can survive on this land," he said.

He said the courage shown by the public in passing secret information to the police had been the primary reason behind the success of the drive.

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{{^usCountry}} "If the public was once afraid of the drug mafia, today the drug mafia is afraid of the public. Look at the tremendous change Kerala has witnessed over the past 74 days and nights-just imagine the transformation that can happen in a year," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If the public was once afraid of the drug mafia, today the drug mafia is afraid of the public. Look at the tremendous change Kerala has witnessed over the past 74 days and nights-just imagine the transformation that can happen in a year," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"When we unite and fight together, we can completely wipe out the drug mafia," he added.

As the Onam festival approaches, the public should maintain high vigilance and inform the police if they come across the use of deadly drugs under the cover of celebrations, he said.

"We are maintaining strict vigilance at the borders against drug products that may attempt to enter Kerala targeting the Onam season. Shocking details of numerous drug cases have come to light in recent days. Through ongoing arrests, the entire network of drugs in Kerala has come under complete police surveillance," Chennithala said.

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He said "Toofan 2" would soon begin with a special focus on educational institutions.

"This surveillance system set up around schools will free our children from the trap of drugs. Operation Toofan has become a model for the entire country, and we can be proud of it. People across the nation are now embracing a campaign modelled after Toofan," he said.

Chennithala also warned political and other organisations against protecting those involved in drug offences.

"Whether it is someone from my party or another party, coming with excuses like 'he is my nephew' or 'she is my niece, please save them' will be of no use when it comes to Operation Toofan. I remind you that offenders will end up in jail and face severe consequences," he said.

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He said some people had initially believed that Operation Toofan would "come and blow over quietly", but the campaign would continue until drugs were wiped out.

"On average, six people are being arrested under Operation Toofan every hour in Kerala. Total arrests are reaching 10,000. Operation Toofan is the largest narco-hunt ever conducted in the country," he said.

He said major hospitals across Kerala were prepared to provide "Toofan Care" to those willing to come out of drug addiction, while the Indian Medical Association was preparing a dedicated rehabilitation protocol for the programme.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.