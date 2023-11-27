Operations at Delhi airport affected due to rain, 16 flights diverted

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday were adversely affected due to weather conditions in the national capital.

Several airlines took to social media to advise passengers about the possible delay.(Reuters)

Delhi on Monday evening witnessed light rain and thunderstorms, bringing much-needed relief to the residents struggling with poor air quality for days.According to airport officials, 16 Delhi-bound flights were diverted due to bad weather between 6 to 8 pm. Of these, 10 were diverted to Jaipur, three to Lucknow, two to Amritsar and one to Ahmedabad.

IndiGo Airlines issued a "travel advisory" and said flight operations in Delhi had been affected by heavy rain."#6ETravelAdvisory : Flight operations to/from #Delhi are impacted due to heavy rain. You may keep a tab on your flight status by visiting ://bit.ly/2EjJGGT. For any assistance, feel free to DM," the airline posted on X, formerly Twitter.

SpiceJet also warned its passengers that all arrivals and departures at Delhi airport may be affected.

“#TravelUpdate: We are facing ATC congestion at Delhi (DEL) due to bad weather. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://bit.ly/2tG9xBx,” the airline wrote.The India Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of shallow to moderate fog in the morning in Delhi.The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius respectively.

