Rain brings relief amid rising pollution in Delhi-NCR, netizens react
As Delhi-NCR witnessed light rain with thunderstorms, netizens took to X to share videos and pictures.
Residents of Delhi-NCR are experiencing light rainfall with thunderstorms today, November 27. This came after the air quality in the national capital deteriorated to severe category. At 7 am, the hourly air quality index (AQI) hit 402, contrasting with Sunday's 4 pm 24-hour average of 396 (categorized as very poor). This rainfall has brought much-needed relief to the residents struggling with poor air quality for days.
As the temperature dipped due to the rain, netizens have taken over social media to share their reactions.
Check out how people reacted to rain in Delhi:
The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) has predicted that Delhi-NCR will witness light to moderate-intensity rain accompanied by thunderstorms, along with gusty winds moving at a speed of 30-50 Km/h.