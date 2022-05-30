Sidhu Moose Wala death: Oppn alleges ‘cheap politics’, AAP seeks ‘calm’

The murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday triggered a political slugfest, with the Opposition accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “cheap politics” and chief minister Bhagwant Mann appealing to people to “stay calm”.

The 28-year-old singer, who joined the Congress last year ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, was among the 424 VIPs whose security cover was scaled down on Saturday. Moose Wala was earlier protected by four armed personnel; the cover was scaled down to two armed guards.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Moose Wala’s death is the result of the “cheap politics” of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Mann.

“Moose Wala’s death is the result of cheap politics of AAP. Cheap politics of Arvind Kejriwal, who made public the secret list which had names of those whose security had been removed. Kejriwal used to demand that he should be given control of the police; now see what he is doing with it...,” Sirsa said.

The Congress sought the dismissal of the AAP government in Punjab, saying that it has lost the moral authority to govern.

“I’m shocked beyond belief and expression. We have lost a promising star in the @INCIndia, Sidhu Moose Wala,” Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted. “@AAPPunjab govt has lost moral authority. It must be DISMISSED,” he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the “murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moose Wala”. “Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moose Wala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world,” he tweeted.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal asked the CM to think if the “cheaply populist decision to withdraw Moose Wala’s security is directly responsible for the tragedy”.

“Moose Wala faced tangible life threats and this was no time for political point scoring but someone must take responsibility for the situation... the CM must reflect deeply why Punjab under him has drifted into anarchy with total breakdown of law & order.”

Expressing shock over the death of the singer, the Punjab CM said that the culprits will not be spared.

“I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moose Wala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal to everyone to stay calm,” he tweeted.

Kejriwal also took to Twitter to condole the demise of Moose Wala and reiterated Mann’s request to “keep calm”. “The murder of Sidhu Moose Wala is very sad and shocking. I just spoke to Punjab CM Mann Sahib. The culprits will be given the harshest punishment. I request everyone to keep calm and maintain peace. May God rest his soul,” Kejriwal tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)