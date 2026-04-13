...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Oppn candidate’s mother complains to NCW about Himanta’s comments over beef

Sujata Gurung Chowdhury’s 27-year-old daughter, Kunki Chowdhury, contested from the Central Guwahati assembly constituency as an AJP candidate

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 09:26 pm IST
By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
Advertisement

A complaint has been sent to the National Commission for Women (NCW) against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his comments targeting the mother of an opposition candidate in the recently concluded assembly election campaign.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after casting his vote on April 9 (ANI Video Grab)

The complaint was filed on Saturday by Sujata Gurung Chowdhury. Her 27-year-old daughter, Kunki Chowdhury, contested from the Central Guwahati assembly constituency as a candidate of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a constituent of the Congress-led six-party opposition alliance. Assam voted on April 9.

In her complaint, Sujata said Sarma had targeted her in the run-up to the election and circulated an image, alleging that she had hurt the “sentiments of Sanatani people” by consuming beef publicly, and supported “anti-national” individuals.

Chowdhury said the image - which was alleged to show her consuming beef - actually showed her with a pillow kept at the International Church of Cannabis (located at Denver, USA) and used by visitors to click photos with.

Chowdhury also attached a letter from Steve Berke, director of the International Church of Cannabis where he stated that “the item she (Chowdhury) she is putting up to her lips is a pillow, not any type of meat”.

She also urged the commission to ensure removal of the defamatory, manipulated and harmful content from social media platforms.

The chief minister has not spoken about the complaint yet.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

himanta biswa sarma
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Oppn candidate’s mother complains to NCW about Himanta’s comments over beef
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.