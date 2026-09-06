'New labels to hide failures': Oppn corners PM over ‘Dimagi Naxal, Naraz fufa’ remarks at SRCC

Opposition leaders on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving his “Dimagi Naxal” remark during his address at Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). The Opposition accused him of using a prestigious academic platform to target his political critics instead of addressing issues concerning students and education.

Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge slams Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent 'Dimagi Naxal' remarks at an event in DU's SRCC (File photos/ANI)

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The criticism came a day after Modi, speaking at SRCC’s centenary celebrations, again referred to the term he first used in his Independence Day address. The Prime Minister said those supporting the ideas he had criticised were now being “exposed”.

“As soon as I gave the ‘Dimagi Naxal’ homeopathy pill, all the ‘Dimagi Naxals’ started coming out one by one. And now the public is also seeing the true colours of those who are encouraging this illness,” Modi said.

Deep Dive What was the context of Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' remark at SRCC? During his address at the centenary celebrations of SRCC, Prime Minister Modi used the term 'Dimagi Naxal' to criticize his political opponents, alleging they were being exposed for their ideas he opposes. Why did opposition leaders criticize Modi's speech at SRCC? Opposition leaders criticized Modi for turning a valuable platform meant for discussing youth and education issues into a political campaign against his critics, emphasizing that he should have focused on student concerns. How did Modi contrast the economic situation between 2013 and today in his SRCC address? Modi highlighted that India has shifted from 'policy paralysis' in 2013, marked by challenges like low growth and corruption, to 'policy dynamism,' citing a current 7.8% growth rate as evidence of economic progress.

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‘Yet another political campaign’

{{^usCountry}} Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Modi’s visit to SRCC should have been an opportunity to engage with young people on education, employment and their future, but instead turned into a political attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Modi’s visit to SRCC should have been an opportunity to engage with young people on education, employment and their future, but instead turned into a political attack. {{/usCountry}}

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“Yesterday, you visited SRCC at Delhi University. It was an opportunity for dialogue on the country's youth, education, and their future. But alas, instead of facing the youth's questions, the speech turned into yet another political campaign.”

Congress leader Pawan Khera also hit out at Modi, saying the Prime Minister’s repeated attacks on the Opposition reflected an “inferiority complex”.

Khera said that after 12 years in office, Modi should have used the SRCC platform to present a vision for young Indians rather than resorting to political name-calling. “The fact that he still has no vision, no inspiring message, and nothing positive to offer the country’s youth at a prestigious institution like SRCC,” Congress MP wrote.

‘A new Adjective for Oppn every year’

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Kharge further accused the Prime Minister of repeatedly using labels against his political opponents instead of addressing questions about the government’s performance.

“Modi ji's Modus Operandi — In democracy, to suppress questions, giving the opposition a new Adjective every year.. so that their own failures remain hidden! Naraz fufa, Dimagi Naxal, Urban Naxal, Khan Market Gang, Aandolajivi, Parasite,” Kharge added.

“Adjectives keep changing, but the Modi government's anti-people policies do not change.” the Congress president added.

Kharge was referring to a part of Modi’s address in which the Prime Minister said, “You will meet two kinds of people. One kind transforms the strength of society into the strength of the nation. The other becomes 'Naraz Fufa' whenever any work is started and opposes everything.” Kharge cited the remark while accusing Modi of repeatedly using labels to target his critics.

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RJD MP and Delhi University alumnus Manoj Kumar Jha also criticised Modi’s remarks, saying the Prime Minister should have used the occasion to discuss problems faced by students and teachers.

"I will not make an irresponsible or discourteous comment like the Prime Minister did. I will maintain the dignity of his office, even if he failed to uphold the dignity of Teachers' Day. The college that the Prime Minister attended has a history spanning over 100 years. Please respect that institution. What are the basic problems faced by students and teachers? I have been a teacher and a student at Delhi University. Earlier, asking questions while opposing the government was not considered a crime. Today, if someone questions the government's growth story, they are labelled anti-national, 'Naraaz Fufa' or 'Dimagi Naxal'. That is the difference you have created in this country."

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Jha pointed to what he described as longstanding infrastructure and faculty-related concerns at Delhi University, saying these deserved attention during the Prime Minister’s visit.

"I wonder who writes your scripts. Perhaps they have decided to destroy whatever little is left. At least recheck it. This repeated use of 'Naraaz Fufa' perhaps comes to mind only when it feels like the time for farewell is approaching."

Modi recalls 2013 SRCC speech

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Modi, meanwhile, used his nearly 50-minute address to look back at his previous visit to SRCC in February 2013, when he was Gujarat chief minister and the BJP was in Opposition at the Centre, a year before he became Prime Minister.

He contrasted the economic situation in 2013 with India’s position today, saying the country had moved from “policy paralysis” to “policy dynamism” under the BJP-led government.

“India in 2013 was dealing with a series of challenges, including terror attacks, inflation and corruption. Growth was at its lowest and inflation was at the peak,” Modi said.

He also recalled his 2013 address, saying it had triggered a “wave”, while targeting those who had placed India among the “Fragile Five” economies and were now unable to accept the country’s reported 7.8% growth.

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