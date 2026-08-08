Oppn may press for statement by Shah as govt set to table FCRA bill

A large section of the Opposition is set to continue to press for Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement on allegations of police excess during student protests in Jantar Mantar and stick to their demand even if the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill is introduced in Parliament next week.

HT Image

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The controversial bill, tabled during the budget session, might be taken up for debate and approval of the Lok Sabha next week. On Thursday, Manipur chief minister Lalduhoma said the debate was likely on August 12.

Congress chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, told HT, “The Opposition parties have decided to continue to demand a statement first from home minister Amit Shah on police brutalities on protesting youth and students especially on July 20.”

On Friday, opposition parties held a short meeting to reconfirm that they would stick to their key demand — Shah’s statement. In the meeting, the leaders were also briefed about the sentiments of various stakeholders and a section of the international community for the proposed changes to FCRA.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The Opposition parties have been very clear in our focus and commitment to run Parliament. The ball is squarely in the court of the home minister. Come, make a statement on the floor of Parliament on the police excess on students. If he does not, he would be responsible for the disruptions. Not us. This is Parliament. Not the Gujarat Gymkhana. And if they try any stunts and bring FCRA, it won’t cut. First: HM statement. Then all else,” Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Opposition parties have been very clear in our focus and commitment to run Parliament. The ball is squarely in the court of the home minister. Come, make a statement on the floor of Parliament on the police excess on students. If he does not, he would be responsible for the disruptions. Not us. This is Parliament. Not the Gujarat Gymkhana. And if they try any stunts and bring FCRA, it won’t cut. First: HM statement. Then all else,” Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien told HT. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The bill provides for the cessation of the FCRA certificate of an organisation upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal by the government. The amendments also establish a designated authority for “a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets, including provisional and permanent vesting.” A provision stated that the government can appoint a “designated authority” to take over, manage, or sell assets created from foreign funds by an non-governmental organisation whose licence under FCRA was cancelled, suspended, or simply not renewed.

To be sure, a section of the Opposition want to participate in the debate and have argued that the bill was too important bill to be passed in din.

“I don’t know about any decision. As far as my party is concerned, we want to join the debate. We have to register our objections to the bill. The bill is not only against the Christians but against all sections of the society,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas. He added, “The Opposition has a duty to oppose this piece of legislation. It dents the fundamental rights.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader said, “We want a debate on the bill. The Congress wants diversions. We will not follow the Congress’s path.”

Brittasalso pointed out that the Opposition hardly got any opportunity to participate in the debate during the ongoing session. According to PRS Legislative Research data, The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was the only bill passed after a full debate in this session. The two Houses discussed the bill for total of 17.34 hours.

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 was passed in the Lok Sabha after four minutes of debate. Similarly, The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 could be discussed for three minutes in the Lower House.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

NK Premachandran, an MP from the INDIA bloc member Revolutionary Socialist Party, said that Shah’s statement was top priority but the Opposition might have to change its plan if the FCRA bill came for passage.

“It is the joint decision of the Opposition to demand Amit Shah’s statement. It is our main demand for the past two weeks. We have been fighting for it. But if the government brings the FCRA bill, we will have to think about a strategy. Anyway, we (Opposition) are meeting on Monday morning,” he said.