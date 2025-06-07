The Karnataka government on Friday removed chief minister Siddaramaiah’s political secretary K Govindaraj and suspended a senior state intelligence officer amid a swirling political crisis over the mayhem during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) title celebrations, with opposition parties reiterating that the CM and his deputy DK Shivakumar take responsibility for the 11 deaths and step down. Shivakumar accused the BJP of “politicising dead bodies”, as the opposition party in the state blamed the government for the mayhem.(PTI)

“The appointment of K Govindaraj as Political Secretary to the Chief Minister is hereby revoked with immediate effect,” said a government notification issued on Friday, after a letter the member of legislative council (MLC) purportedly wrote about Wednesday’s celebrations went viral.

Although the government did not reveal the reasons for the move, officials suggested that the decision followed growing criticism of Govindaraj’s involvement in the event.

In the letter, addressed to government departments, Govindaraj had requested “arrangements for a big celebration for the RCB team in Bengaluru on Tuesday.”

Earlier in the day, before his ouster,Govindaraj distanced himself from the controversy, denying reports that he had advised the chief minister to hold a full-fledged victory parade from the airport to Vidhana Soudha. “Who am I to advise the chief minister?” he said. “I would be the last person to advise anything on cricket, since I head the Karnataka Olympic Association.”

The government also suspended additional director general of police (ADGP), intelligence, Hemant Nimbalkar, said in an order, a day after Siddaramaiah shunted out Bengaluru police chief B Dayananda and four other police officers.

Senior IPS officer S Ravi, who was the home secretary, will replace Nimbalkar as the state intelligence chief.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “politicising dead bodies”, as the opposition party in the state blamed the government for the mayhem.

“They (opposition) are trying to do politics over dead bodies. We are not doing it. We have sincerity....what do they have to target me? In what way am I responsible?” he said.

“Karnataka State Cricket Association wrote (to the government) seeking permission. The event was held. I’m the Bengaluru minister..... I had also gone to the stadium as the Bengaluru minister, what is wrong?””I had gone to the airport (to receive the RCB team). I requested them to cooperate as there was no permission for the victory procession. I gave them a Kannada flag and welcomed them. What’s wrong? What crime have I committed?” he said.

The BJP accused the Congress of punishing officers to shield political mismanagement.

“For the first time in the history of Karnataka, cold-blooded murderers are punishing top police officers,” the party’s state unit wrote on X.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra accused the Congress-led government of acting only under public and political pressure.

“Action has been taken against RCB and the Karnataka Cricket Association. The chief minister suddenly suspended senior police officers, including the Bengaluru city police commissioner, and five other officials to save himself,” Vijayendra said.

The Janata Dal (Secular) blamed Shivakumar for the chaos and demanded his resignation. Leader of opposition R. Ashok also questioned the motives behind the suspensions, citing an internal power struggle in the ruling party.

“Shivakumar said that the police had warned of the danger in advance and that the police were not responsible. Now the CM Siddaramaiah has suddenly suspended several senior police officers, including the Bangalore Police Commissioner,” Ashok said on X.

“Is the ongoing cold war and covert fistfight between CM Siddaramaiah and DCM D.K. Shivakumar, the cause of this tragedy?” he asked.

Reacting to allegations that former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and the BJP have victimised police officers, Siddaramaiah said that the Opposition is doing politics. “I will not do politics in this case. Action has been taken against those who have not acted responsibly on the surface,” he said.