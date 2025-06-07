Top cop’s suspension over Bengaluru stampede draws flak from ex-officers, opposition

The Karnataka government’s decision to suspend Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda following the June 4 stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has drawn sharp criticism from former police officers and opposition leaders, who described the move as hasty, unjust, and politically motivated. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka also questioned the motives behind the suspensions, citing an internal power struggle in the ruling Congress party. (PTI)

Dayananda, who held the city’s top police post until June 5, was suspended on Thursday by the state home department for alleged lapses in managing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebrations. The stampede, which took place as crowds surged outside the stadium to attend the felicitation event organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), left 11 people dead and over 50 injured.

According to the official suspension order, RCB’s CEO formally notified the commissioner’s office on June 3 about the parade scheduled for the following day. The government said Dayananda failed to respond in writing, nor did he take adequate steps to manage the expected turnout, despite having prior knowledge.

But several former senior police officers have rallied in support of Dayananda, calling the action unjustified and politically expedient.

“It’s an unfortunate incident of suspending a commissioner without preliminary inquiry and fact finding. Police were only a small part of this event. Suspension of the commissioner is not the right way to do it,” said former Bengaluru commissioner Megharikh. “Why did they not do it in the beginning? Bigger stakeholders are there. We are upset as IPS and commissioners fraternity. Mistakes are bound to happen but reactions can’t follow this way,” he added.

Retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, another former commissioner, went further in his condemnation, accusing the state’s leadership of using the police as scapegoat to deflect public anger.

“The suspension of Bengaluru City police commissioner is the darkest day in the history of Karnataka Police,” Rao wrote. “Everyone in Karnataka knows that it is the uncontrollable deputy chief minister who orchestrated the death march and is the main culprit,” he said.

Taking a dig at the government, he added: “No chief minister has become as helpless, cowardly, nervous and panicky. The government has blood on its hands and now has lost its mind too. The government is now in disaster.”

Similar concerns were echoed by former commissioner Jyothiprakash Mirji, who called the decision “harsh” and questioned the selective action against police officers.

“I would like to say that this is an irresponsible government. The government should work with officials by taking them into confidence. The government should be ashamed. The chief secretary, home secretary and other secretaries are also responsible — why haven’t they been suspended?” he said.

Public support for Dayananda has grown online, with numerous social media users praising his professionalism, discipline, and clean record. An online petition calling for the revocation of the suspension has also gained traction.

The opposition, too, has weighed in heavily. The BJP accused the Congress-led government of punishing officers to shield political mismanagement. “For the first time in the history of Karnataka, cold-blooded murderers are punishing top police officers,” the party’s state unit wrote on X.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka also questioned the motives behind the suspensions, citing an internal power struggle in the ruling party.

“DCM DK Shivakumar said that the police had warned of the danger in advance and that the police were not responsible. Now the CM Siddaramaiah has suddenly suspended several senior police officers, including the Bangalore Police Commissioner,” Ashoka wrote on X. “Is the ongoing cold war and covert fistfight between CM Siddaramaiah and DCM D.K. Shivakumar the cause of this tragedy?” he added.

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party president BY Vijayendra told ANI that the police officers who have been suspended have been made scapegoats for the incident. “Officers have been made scapegoats in the entire episode. The FIR that was registered yesterday clearly states that when permission was sought by RCB, KSCA, as well as DNA, it was rejected by the police department. Since the CM insisted on giving permission, permission was only given then. It was ultimately a failure on the part of the intelligence department, they could not assess that such a large number of people would gather. They could not assess the situation,” Vijayendra said.

Union minister and senior Janata Dal (United) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday slammed the Karnataka government for the “blunder” of suspending senior police officers following the stampede in Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium, claiming that while the police had warned about any possible mishaps beforehand but the state government went against the advise to use the IPL trophy for their image.

He claimed that after the incident occurred, the government blamed the police for its “failure,” but a failure of the police also means a failure of the state government.

“Yesterday’s decision taken by this government about the suspension of five senior police officers is another blunder made by this government. The entire fault lies with the government. To build their image by misusing this IPL trophy, both CM and DCM have taken their own decision, going against the advice of the police. After this incident occurred, the government blamed the police for this failure. Failure of the police also means the failure of the government only,” Kumaraswamy told reporters in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, a head constable in Bengaluru staged a solo protest against the suspension of the city’s police commissioner. Wearing his uniform and a black band, he marched from Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan, holding a photograph of Dr BR Ambedkar.