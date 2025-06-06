Top RCB official, 3 others held in Bengaluru stampede case sent to judicial custody

All four persons arrested by the Bengaluru Police in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the order of the 14 ACMM court, ANI reported. Marketing and Revenue Head of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Nikhil Sosale, is among those arrested.(ANI)

Marketing and Revenue Head of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Nikhil Sosale, is among those arrested in the case so far.

Sosale, on Friday, approached the Karnataka High Court challenging his arrest in connection with the stampede during the RCB's victory celebration. He has contended that the arrest was illegal, arbitrary and not by the law.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghu Ram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, Treasurer ES Jairam, and other KSCA office bearers moved the High Court seeking to quash the FIR filed against them in the stampede case.

Later, the High Court granted them interim protection from arrest in connection with the June 4 stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium occurred on Wednesday evening, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people have died and 56 were injured in the incident.

In the aftermath, a case was registered at Cubbon Park Police Station, and the state government appointed a one-member inquiry commission led by retired High Court judge Justice John Michael D'Cunha to conduct an enquiry into the tragedy.

The High Court has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and has asked the state to file a status report. That matter will be heard on June 10.