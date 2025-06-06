Karnataka intel chief transferred in Bengaluru stampede fallout: Report

Amid a series of official suspensions in the wake of the tragic stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence, Hemant Nimbalkar, has been transferred, official sources said on Friday. The stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium occurred on Wednesday.(PTI)

"He (Nimbalkar) has been transferred, order is awaited," official sources told the PTI news agency.

The transfer comes amid rising criticism over lapses in crowd management and intelligence that led to Wednesday’s chaos during an RCB victory event, in which 11 people lost their lives.

Earlier, chief minister Siddaramaiah conceded that there was an intelligence failure in connection with the stampede incident. "No decision has been made yet about what action to take in this regard. We have discussed it,' he said.

Bengaluru stampede

The stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium occurred on Wednesday evening, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people have died and 56 were injured in the incident.

The CM later announced the decision to immediately suspend the Circle Police Inspector of the Cubbon Park Police Station A K Girish and Assistant Commissioner of Police C Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police of central division Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, who is in charge of the stadium, and Commissioner of Police Bengaluru city Dayananda.

Karnataka Police also filed an FIR against the Karnataka Cricket Board Administrative Committee, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), among others, in the Bengaluru stampede incident.'

However, on Friday, the Karnataka High Court directed the state police not to take any coercive action against the office bearers of KSCA in connection with the stampede.

Karnataka CM's political secretary K Govindaraj sacked

K Govindaraj has been relieved from the post of political secretary to the Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah with immediate effect, as per a state government notification.

"The appointment of K Govindaraj as Political Secretary to the Chief Minister is hereby revoked with immediate effect. Accordingly, K Govindaraj is hereby relieved from the post of Political Secretary to the Chief Minister with immediate effect," an official notification said.