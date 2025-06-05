Bengaluru stampede: What led to deadly crush at RCB's IPL victory event?

A massive crowd that gathered to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) first Indian Premier League (IPL) title turned tragic on Wednesday evening after a stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium killed 11 people and injured over 30 others. Bengaluru stampede: Footwears lie on the ground outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium a day after the stampede, following a large gathering of fans for the felicitation of IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, in Bengaluru, Karnataka(PTI)

According to authorities, most of those who died were young people, both men and women, and several among them were students.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah noted that the Bengaluru stadium has a capacity for 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people had come. “The match happened last evening (Tuesday), and today (Wednesday) this event was organised by the cricket association, so no one had expected so many people to come.”

What led to the Bengaluru stampede?

Explaining the exact reason behind the stampede, Siddaramaiah said the tragedy resulted from poor coordination and overwhelming turnout.

"There are small gates. The people entered through the gates. They have also broken the gates, so a stampede has taken place. Nobody had expected so much of a crowd to come. Prima facie, it looks like that. I am not saying nothing has happened. The inquiry will bring out facts,” he added.

“There were over 1.5 lakh people at the gates, banging and eventually breaking through in some places. The attempt to enter the stadium resulted in the stampede.”

“It was a crowd beyond what anyone expected,” said deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, calling the situation “absolutely uncontrollable.”

What did the police say?

“The crowd was beyond our control. Even though we had deployed force, it was too much,” a senior police officer told HT on condition of anonymity.

Police said around 50,000 people had gathered within a 1-km radius of the stadium, and many tried to push through gates or climb over barriers.

“We had to resort to a lathi charge at some points. The problem was that the stadium gates were narrow, and the pressure of the crowd caused the tragedy,” the official added.

Thousands of fans began gathering around the stadium by afternoon. Although the stadium has a capacity of 35,000, police estimate that between 2,00,000 and 3,00,000 people turned up. By 3:30 PM, pressure from the crowd forced authorities to close all gates.

Several photos and videos from the incident site show fans pushing and shoving each other. Multiple pictures show RCB supporters trying to scale walls and climb over gates to secure entry, while screaming “RCB, RCB.”

"While those with valid tickets were allowed to enter the stadium for celebrations, many tried to squeeze in with those who had free passes and tickets. In that bid to get entry, some of them also started pushing each other," a police officer told PTI.

Several other clips from the scene showed people climbing cars and trees in an attempt to get a view of the ongoing celebrations. Police were also seen using mild force to manage the swelling crowds.

Confusion over parade timing and free passes

Among other reasons, there was confusion over event plans as the Bengaluru traffic police announced in the morning that there would be no victory parade – only a celebration inside the stadium.

However, at 3:14 PM, the RCB management posted on social media that a parade would indeed be held at 5 PM, followed by stadium celebrations. They also announced limited free passes online.

This mixed messaging confused fans, many of whom showed up at the stadium without tickets or hoping to get passes.

“In the morning, we were told that passes could be purchased. Later, we were told they were being distributed at the stadium. So like me, many landed up here hoping to get a pass,” Rakesh Prakash, a software engineer among the crowd, told HT.

The state government has ordered a full inquiry into the incident.

A timeline of the RCB parade disaster

2:00 PM – Early crowd build-up

Thousands of fans began arriving at M Chinnaswamy Stadium hours before the event. Anticipation was high as RCB was set to celebrate its maiden IPL title with a public victory parade.

3:00 PM – Stadium reaches full capacity

Shortly after gates were opened, the stadium reached its full seating capacity. Officials subsequently closed the gates to prevent further entry.

3:00 PM Onward – Gates shut, chaos erupts

With tens of thousands still gathered outside, three main gates—Gate 3, Gate 12, and Gate 18—were shut. Unable to enter, fans began pressing forward, causing panic and overcrowding at the barricades.

3:30 PM – Stampede occurs

As fans tried to force their way in, a deadly crush unfolded. Several people were trampled, and many more suffered injuries in the chaos.

4:30 PM – Massive gathering at Vidhana Soudha

Around 100,000 people assembled at Dr Ambedkar Road near Vidhana Soudha to greet the RCB team. The team was felicitated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before proceeding to the stadium.

5:30 PM – Team RCB arrives at stadium

The RCB team reached the stadium amid loud cheers and continued fan frenzy. The team departed around 6:30 PM, once news of the tragedy began to spread.

6:30 PM Onwards – Casualties confirmed

Initial reports confirmed two deaths. As rescue operations continued, the death toll rose to 11, with 47 others reported injured. Ambulances and emergency responders were rushed to the scene.