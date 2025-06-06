Another FIR against RCB, Karnataka cricket board over Bengaluru stampede

A 25-year-old man who claims to be a survivor of the stampede that broke out in Karnataka's Bengaluru during the victory parade of IPL winning team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has reportedly filed an FIR at the Cubbon Park Police Station over the tragedy that left 11 dead. Workers remove footwear lying near Gate No. 7 of the Chinnaswamy Stadium a day after the stampede, following a large gathering of fans for the felicitation of IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team(PTI)

The stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru took place as lakhs of people gathered to get of the RCB team, which won the title for the first time ever.

According to ANI news agency, 25-year-old Rolan Gomes has filed an FIR, holding the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and DNA agency responsible for the M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede on June 4.

Earlier also an FIR was registered on Thursday against RCB, the event management firm DNA, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Meanwhile, four officials of RCB and event management firm DNA entertainment private limited were taken into custody in connection with the stampede.

They were taken into custody in a joint operation by the crime branch and Bengaluru Police.

In another development on Friday, the Karnataka high xourt directed the state police not to take any coercive action against the office bearers of KSCA in connection with the stampede.

KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer ES Jayaram approached the court seeking to quash the FIR filed against them.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar, who heard the case, granted the interim relief to the KSCA officials.

The hearing was adjourned to June 16.

Following the stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, several Karnataka police officers, including the Bengaluru city police Commissioner, B Dayananda have been suspended. Senior IPS officer Seemant Kumar Singh took charge as the city police commissioner on Friday.

Political secretary to the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, MLC K Govindaraj, also was on Friday relieved from the post with immediate effect, the government said on Friday.

Though no official reason was cited for Govindaraj's removal, the decision is said to be linked to the June 4 stampede.