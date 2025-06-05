Karnataka government suspends Bengaluru police commissioner over stampede

The Karnataka government on Thursday took strong action against the police officers allegedly responsible for the Bengaluru stampede, suspending several high-ranking officials, including the city's police commissioner. Addressing a press conference, CM Siddaramaiah also announced a one-man commission to probe into lapses that triggered the deadly stampede. CM Siddaramaiah announced the decision in a press conference today.

"Cubbon Park Police Station police inspector, station house master, station house officer, ACP, Central Division DCP, cricket stadium in-charge, additional commissioner of police, commissioner of police have been suspended with immediate effect," the CM said.

The chief minister announced that the probe panel will be led by Justice Michael D'Cunha, a retired high court judge.

"Under the chairmanship of Justice Michael D'Cunha, a retired judge of the high court, we have appointed a one-man commission... Those who represented RCB, event manager DNA, KSCA – we have decided to arrest them," he added.

Bengaluru stampede tragedy

Eleven people died in the stampede that broke out outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during the celebrations for RCB's IPL victory. Over 30 people were injured in the incident.

Hours after the incident on Wednesday, the chief minister blamed overcrowding for the stampede, saying 3-4 lakh people unexpectedly turned up outside the stadium to celebrate RCB's victory in India's flagship sports event.

The Karnataka high court today took suo motu cognisance of the tragedy. Advocate general Shashi Kiran Shetty, appearing for the state, told the court that 2.5 lakh people turned up because it was published that the entry was free.

A first information report (FIR) was filed against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in connection with the stampede.

Besides the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the event-managing company DNA Entertainment Private Limited and the administrative committee of the Karnataka State Cricket Association were also named in the FIR filed by the Cubbon Park police.