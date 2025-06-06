Karnataka CM's political secretary K Govindaraj sacked amid Bengaluru stampede outrage

K Govindaraj has been relieved from the post of political secretary to the Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah with immediate effect, as per a state government notification. K Govindaraj was the political secretary to the Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.(X-@Iam_KGovindaraj)

"The appointment of K Govindaraj as Political Secretary to the Chief Minister is hereby revoked with immediate effect. Accordingly, K Govindaraj is hereby relieved from the post of Political Secretary to the Chief Minister with immediate effect," an official notification said.

Govindraj's removal comes days after the death of 11 people in the stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. However, no official reason has been given for Govindaraj's removal so far.

Meanwhile, sacked political secretary and Congress MLC K Govindaraj broke his silence on claims that he had counselled the CM against hosting a grand victory parade for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL team, Times of India reported.

Dismissing the reports as “misconstrued”, Govindaraj said on Saturday, “My comments were misinterpreted. I never advised the chief minister on this matter. Who am I to advise the CM?”

He also emphasised that he had no involvement in planning or decision-making around the felicitation event that ended in tragedy. “I hold no brief on cricketing matters. In fact, I head the Karnataka Olympic Association. It would be inappropriate for me to make any suggestions regarding a cricket celebration,” he said as quoted by TOI.

Following the unfortunate incident, the Karnataka police suspended multiple IPS officers, including the Bengaluru city police Commissioner, B Dayananda.

Senior IPS officer Seemant Kumar Singh took charge as the city police commissioner on Friday.

Defending the suspension of Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and other police officials for the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, CM Siddaramaiah said, Prima facie, those who have not fulfilled their responsibility properly have been suspended.

While speaking to reporters, he accused the BJP and JD(S) of doing politics on the issue.

The CM on Thursday had announced the decision to immediately suspend the Circle Police Inspector of the Cubbon Park Police station A K Girish and Assistant Commissioner of Police C Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police of central division Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, who is in charge of the stadium, and Commissioner of Police Bengaluru city Dayananda.