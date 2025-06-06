Complaint against Virat Kohli over stampede during RCB's celebration in Bengaluru

A complaint was filed on Friday against cricketer Virat Kohli in connection with the stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 people on June 4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli displays the Indian Premier League winners' trophy to the fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP)

In his complaint, social activist HM Venkatesh has held Virat Kohli responsible for the stampede during the celebrations of RCB's first-ever IPL victory, according to news agency ANI. However, no FIR has been registered on his complaint yet.

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium after a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.

According to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, the venue could not handle the size of the crowd, adding that the stadium's capacity was 35,000 but 2 to 3 lakh people had turned up for the celebrations.

The state government has appointed a one-member inquiry commission led by retired High Court judge Justice John Michael D'Cunha to investigate the tragedy.

Meanwhile, four persons have been arrested in connection with the stampede. These include Nikhil Sosale (marketing and Revenue Head of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Sunil Mathew (Vice President, Business Affairs), Kiran Kumar (Senior Event Manager) and Sumanth (Ticketing Operations Lead) from DNA Entertainment Private Limited.

All four persons have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the order of the 14 ACMM court.

What Virat Kohli, RCB said about the stampede

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli on Thursday said that he was at a “loss of words” following the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kohli shared RCB's official statement regarding the stampede, saying: “At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted.”

In their statement, the RCB said that players, staff, and management of the franchise were left deeply anguished by the incident. They also announced a financial support of ₹10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased.

“The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident,” the official statement read.