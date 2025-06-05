RCB show solidarity in fresh statement on stampede tragedy; announce financial aid for families of deceased

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on Thursday, expressed solidarity following the tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team’s IPL victory celebrations, offering financial aid to the families of the 11 deceased. Fans throng near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025, to celebrate a day after the victory of RCB in the IPL final cricket match(AFP)

In a fresh statement released a day after the incident, RCB said players, staff, and management were left deeply anguished. Alongside the financial aid, they have created an ‘RCB Cares’ fund to support the 33 others injured in the stampede.

“The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident,” the official statement read.

“Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief.”

The incident was triggered by a heavy rush of people to join a hastily-arranged celebration for the franchise. The police and local administration were left overwhelmed by the lakhs who took to the streets to join the festivities at a stadium which can accommodate only 35,000 people.

At the order of the Karnataka's chief minister Siddaramaiah, inquiry into the incident has already begun with Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha heading the magisterial probe. Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Police Commissioner B Dayananda will be asked to join the inquiry.

"Today I visited the KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) stadium. I have seen all the events here. I will issue notice to some people for inquiry. I will conduct an inquiry and finish within 15 days. I will issue notice to KSCA, RCB management, event manager and Police Commissioner. I will ask people to give their evidence," he told reporters.