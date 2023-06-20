Manipur violence: Opposition parties submit signed memorandum to PM Narendra Modi

Amid the ongoing crisis in Manipur, opposition leaders from ten like minded political parties including the Congress, AAP (Aam Aadmi Party), AITC (All India Trinamool Congress), NCP (Nationalist Congress Party), CPI(M) (Communist Party of India (Marxist)), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) among others, submitted a signed memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who left for the United States, on Tuesday.

The memorandum opposed the demand of a separate administration for Manipur further urging for immediate cessation of firing in the northeastern state.

The memorandum, a copy of which HT has seen, read that the ten political parties urged for assurance of strict adherence to ground rules of “Suspension of Operation” by Kuki militants along with heightened security vigil in the same along with, a realistic” re-consideration of the relief package (of sum ₹101.75 crore) for the people of Manipur which the parties jointly acknowledged was inadequate.

Demanding the opening of the National Highway Number 2 which links Imphal to Dimapur, the memorandum copy read, “NH-2 has been blocked by some Kuki organisations living along the highway since May 3, 2023. Movement of essential commodities, other goods required for the people and economy and passengers has been completely disrupted resulting in their non availability and hike in prices. Government of India may ensure the opening of the highway.”

While addressing a press conference in the backdrop of the same, senior Manipur Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh wanted PM Modi to have a discussion on Manipur.

“Manipur’s issue should be considered a national issue. CM Biren Singh openly accepts in public that this unfortunate incident happened due to complete failure of law and order and let the central government decide what should be done about it. If the government had determination, a situation like this can be controlled in 3-4 days or latest by one week”, he said.

Republican Party of India (A) Nimai Chand Luwang who was also at the press conference and among the leaders of the ten parties who submitted the memorandum, hit out at Manipur CM Singh.

“People of Manipur do not like to see Biren Singh’s face, so he must be held responsible for everything.We demand he must go and once he goes, I assure you violence will cease within one hour,” Luwang said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader K Santa while calling for normalcy in Manipur said that the situation had turned into a civil war while reiterating the demand for the resignation of the Manipur CM.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said violence in Manipur is “purely an issue of law-and-order”, as it refused to urgently hear a plea for the deployment of armed forces in the state to protect the Kukis and order prosecution of those attacking the tribal community.

A rally by a tribal Kuki group to protest against a controversial high court order for considering the inclusion of the dominant and politically stronger Meitei community to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list sparked a wave of violence between the two communities in May. The violence has left over 310 injured and 40,000 displaced.

On March 27, a single-judge bench of the high court directed the state government to consider sending within four weeks a recommendation to the Union government on the demand for ST status by the Meitei community.