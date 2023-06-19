‘Very sad scenario’: Manipur CM says govt will build 3,000-4,000 temporary homes

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday dubbed the ongoing ethnic c violence a “very sad scenario”, adding his government was planning to construct pre-fabricated houses to move people from relief camps temporarily. Tyres set on fire by miscreants in Imphal East district, Manipur, on Friday night. (PTI)

“I visited some relief camps and people are suffering. The government is trying to help, at the best level. Today, I visited some area. State government is going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate them temporarily. Till the Parliamentary settlement has been taken place to shift them at their previous places. Around 3,000-4,000 temporary houses will be constructed", he said.

The CM added, “Within two months, we can provide all the facilities so that those in relief camps can be shifted to temporary houses.”

Manipur CM seeks assistance from Mizoram counterpart

Singh sought assistance from Mizoram CM Zoramthanga to help resolving the violence issue in the state, the latter tweeted on Sunday.

Zoramthanga said that Biren spoke to him over the phone at 12:30 PM and asked “for my aid in resolving the issue with a hope that henceforth there would be a peaceful co-existence. Furthermore, the request is to take means and measures for the Mizoram Meitei to settle peacefully.”

He added, “I assured the Chief Minister of Manipur stating that Govt. Of #Mizoram bemoans the ongoing violence and that it has taken certain steps and measures to abate it. I further stated that we are suppportive of the steps taken by the Govt. Of #Manipur and the #Central Govt.”

The Mizoram CM further stated he told Biren that the people of his state were empathetic towards the Meitei community and “the #government and the #NGOs have taken measures for peace and security. Therefore, for the Meitei who are residing in Mizoram, they have nothing to fear as long as they are in Mizoram. We shall go on to promote safety and security for them.”

Manipur violence

Over a 100 people have been killed since May 3 in Manipur, where ethnic violence erupted between numerically dominant Meitei community — which forms 53% of the state population — and tribal communities, especially Kukis, who live primarily in the hill districts.

Violent clashes broke out after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

An Indian Army soldier was injured on Sunday after miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village in Manipur's Imphal West on the intervening night, the Army said on Monday.

“Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during night of 18/19 June. Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area. One Army Soldier sustained Gun Shot Wound, evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is stable,” the Spear Corps of the Indian Army tweeted.

