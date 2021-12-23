'Order is of June. You come now': Court to Juhi Chawla on her plea against dismissal of 5G petition

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla has moved the Delhi high court challenging the dismissal of her suit against the rollout of 5G. As the Delhi high court listed the appeal for hearing on January 25 saying that there was no grave urgency in that matter, the bench said, "Order is of June. You come now. Six months have gone." Juhi Chawla's counsel Salman Khurshid said the present case was an "unfortunate" one and urged the court to advance the date of hearing, news agency PTI reported.

Juhi Chawla and a few others had approached the Delhi high court against 5G rollout which a single-judge bench in June termed as 'defective' and 'abuse of process of law'. The bench also noted that the suit was filed for gaining publicity and imposed a fine of ₹20 lakh.

Against the single-bench rule, the petitioners, including Juhi Chawla, has moved before the division bench and contended that the single judge dismissed the plea and imposed costs without any jurisdiction and contrary to the settled law. A plaint can be dismissed only after it has been allowed to be registered as a suit.

The appellants reiterated the points against 5G that they earlier stated. "Every day that the 5G trials are allowed to continue constitutes a distinct and imminent danger to the health of the people who reside in the vicinity of the area where the trials are being conducted," it said.

The original plea was moved in May and Juhi Chawla joined the court proceeding through video conferencing. Following the dismissal of the plea, Juhi Chawla had released a video saying she is not against 5G technology. The petition was only to seek the government's clarification on 5G that the technology is safe, the actor said at that time.

(With PTI inputs)

