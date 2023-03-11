Original Holi fun, love India: Molested Japanese woman says she was terrified...

The Japanese woman who was groped by a gang of men in Delhi's Paharganj area on Holi -- the video of which went viral drawing condemnation -- apologised on Saturday to those who were offended by the video. In a long Twitter thread posted in Japanese, the woman narrated the incident and said that she loves India and believes that original Holi is a fun festival. The video came to light on Friday and three persons, including a juvenile, were apprehended in connection with the Holi incident. As the video went viral, the Japanese woman on Friday said she already left India and reached Bangladesh and would narrate what happened to her. A Japanese woman was molested in Delhi's Paharganj area on Holi. The video of the incident went viral and three including a juvenile have been apprehended.

On Saturday, she posted that she originally posted the video but was terrified when the video started to go viral and then deleted it. "We sincerely apologize to those who were offended by the video," the woman wrote in Japanese.

The Japanese woman wrote that she heard that it was dangerous for a woman to go out on Holi during the daytime. When the 'unfortunate' incident took place, she was with her 35 friends. The viral video was taken accidentally by a Japanese friend of her and there was no intention to convey anything negative about Holi, she said.

"The original Holi festival is a wonderful and fun traditional festival with the purpose of celebrating the arrival of spring by pouring coloured powder and water on each other and enjoying it regardless of skin colour or social status (There are various theories)," she wrote.

"I would like to express my sincere apologies for causing concern and anxiety in many ways, even though my goal was to convey the positive aspects and joys of India," she added.

Expressing confidence in police action, the woman said she loves everything about India and she has been in India many times" It's a wonderful country that you can't hate even if an incident like this happens."

In the video, the woman was seen playing Holi while some men groped her and forcefully put colour on her face. One of the men broke an egg on her head. The woman was seen saying ‘bye’, ‘bye’ to get out of the situation. She was seen slapping one of the men in the video. Police said action has been initiated against them under Delhi Police Act. "However, further legal action will be decided on merits and in accordance with the complaint by the girl, if any,"cops said.

