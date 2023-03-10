Japanese woman allegedly groped on Holi says she's fine, has reached Bangladesh

The Japanese woman who was allegedly groped in Delhi on the occasion of Holi according to a viral video on Friday tweeted that she has reached Bangladesh and did not know about the serious situation in India after Delhi Police took cognisance of the video that went viral. "I am fine in mind and body. I will explain more tomorrow," the woman tweeted in both Japanese and English. Many videos of foreign nationals being harassed on the occasion of Holi went viral in the past few days. Most of them were old. With many people condemning the video and tagging Delhi Police, the Delhi Commission for Women and the National Commission for Women, all the authorities took note. Delhi Police said it will probe the video of the Japanese woman, whether it is new or old. It has also written to the embassy to know about the woman, it said. No complaint was filed in connection to the purported incident. Screenshot for the viral video which is now being probed by Delhi Police.

In the purported video originally tweeted from the account of the woman, she was seen playing Holi in what seemed to be Delhi's Paharganj area. A group of men smeared her with colours wishing him 'Happy Holi'. One man smashed an egg on her head while she continued saying 'bye bye' to get herself out of the situation. She slapped one of the men who touched her before leaving the place. Later, the video was deleted though other photos of Holi celebrations are still there on her Twitter handle.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal was tagged in a tweet and she said she will be issuing a notice to the Delhi Police to examine the videos. "Very disturbing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour!" Maliwal tweeted.

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Delhi Commissioner of Police to file an FIR. ". NCW has also sought a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. A detailed report must be apprised to the Commission," the commission said.

