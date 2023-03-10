‘Disturbing’: Delhi women panel chief as video of a Japanese being groped on Holi goes viral

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday reacted to the viral videos of harassment on the occasion of Holi and said the DCW will issue a notice to the Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators. "Completely shameful behaviour," Swati Maliwal tweeted. Many social media users, however, replied saying that some of the videos doing rounds were old. The Japanese woman who was allegedly groped by a group of men at Delhi's Paharganj tweeted photos of holi celebration.

According to reports, a Japanese woman was harassed by a group of men in Delhi's Paharganj area this Holi. No police complaint has been lodged yet.

In the viral video, the men groped her and smeared colours on her. One man even smashed an egg on her head. The woman, as seen in the video, found it hard to leave the gang of men. But she continued saying ‘bye’ ‘bye’ in an attempt to exit that group. She smiled once on the camera and as one of the men again touched her, she slapped him and left the place.

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha too reacted to the viral video of the Japanese woman.

National Commission for Women member and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar tweeted, "Sickening. The woman has to send a notice to NCW."

The Japanese woman posted photos of the Holi celebration on Twitter. Many social media users commented on the reply section and asked her to file a police complaint. One used asked whether she was traumatised while playing Holi because, in the photos, she looked happy. The photos were posted on March 8. On March 9, the woman tweeted that she was supposed to go to Bangladesh but there was a mistake in the flight ticket and she will fly the next day, on March 10. It has been reported that the woman was travelling solo through India.

