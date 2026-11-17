The Orissa high court has ordered the state government to pay ₹15 lakh compensation to the family of an undertrial prisoner and a government job to the deceased prisoner’s wife over the death of the prisoner over alleged assault by fellow inmates. The incident took place inside Bhanjanagar Special Sub-Jail in Ganjam district in July 2023. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place inside Bhanjanagar Special Sub-Jail in Ganjam district in July 2023. The court held that negligence on the part of jail authorities led to his death.

Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy, in a November 11 judgment ordered that ₹10 lakh out of the total compensation be paid to the wife, while the remaining ₹5 lakh be kept in a fixed deposit in the name of their minor daughter for six years.

“Fundamental rights, which also include basic human rights, continue to be available to a prisoner and those rights cannot be defeated by pleading the old and archaic defence of immunity in respect of sovereign acts,” the court said.

The deceased undertrial, Charan Behera, was arrested on July 11, 2023, in connection with a case of theft and remanded to judicial custody. He was subsequently lodged in Bhanjanagar Special Sub-Jail as an undertrial prisoner.

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Four days later, on July 15, he was taken to the Sub-Divisional Hospital at Bhanjanagar in a jail ambulance for medical treatment. However, doctors declared him dead.

The post-mortem examination revealed multiple external and internal injuries on his body, including extensive bruising and abrasions on his left arm, flank and back.

A judicial inquiry into the death subsequently concluded that Behera had died a homicidal death inside the jail premises before being shifted to the hospital. The inquiry report attributed his death to injuries allegedly inflicted by a life convict-cum-watcher, identified as Ajay Naik, using a plastic pipe.

The directions came on a writ petition filed by the deceased’s wife and others seeking compensation of ₹15 lakh with interest and a government job for the widow.

During the inquiry, three undertrial prisoners lodged in the same quarantine ward had told the inquiry officer that Naik had severely assaulted Behera. Their statements were corroborated by the jail medical officer and the post-mortem findings, the inquiry report said.

The inquiry officer also expressed serious doubts over the conduct of jail officials, particularly the jailer-cum-superintendent, who had attributed the death to cardiac arrest. The medical officer, however, denied informing the superintendent of any such cause and stated that Behera had multiple injuries and his pulse was not palpable before he was shifted to hospital.

The inquiry found that jail staff appeared reluctant to disclose the circumstances leading to the death. It also recorded allegations that a jail warder and the life convict had attempted to influence a witness not to reveal the truth before the magistrate. The inquiry officer concluded that Behera’s life could have been saved had the jail authorities and staff discharged their duties in accordance with the Odisha Jail Manual.

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The wife of the deceased undertrial argued that he was the sole earning member of the family and his death had left behind his wife, three minor children and aged parents without their primary source of livelihood. Though the state government submitted that the family was entitled to only ₹3 lakh as compensation in cases of custodial death, the High Court relied on several judicial precedents, including Supreme Court rulings, to reiterate that undertrial prisoners do not lose their fundamental right to life and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution merely because they are in judicial custody.

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The court observed that the state has a strict obligation to ensure the safety and security of prisoners and is accountable for violations of their fundamental rights while in custody.

Taking note of the judicial inquiry report and the findings regarding the injuries inflicted on Behera inside the prison, the court held that the petitioners were entitled to the compensation sought.