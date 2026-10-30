Orissa HC issues notice to BJD MLAs over alleged cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

The Orissa high court on Thursday issued notices to five Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLAs in connection with petitions filed by the party seeking their disqualification over allegations of cross voting in the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections. The court scheduled the matter for hearing on January 11 next year. (Representative file photo)

Justice MS Sahoo directed suspended MLAs Arvind Mohapatra, Sanatan Mahakud, Chakramani Kanhar, Souvic Biswal and Subasini Jena to file their replies by December 4. The court scheduled the matter for hearing on January 11 next year.

The BJD had alleged that eight of its MLAs voted in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-supported independent candidate Dilip Ray instead of the BJD-Congress joint nominee Datteswar Hota in the Rajya Sabha poll. Though Ray and Hota got 23 first preference votes each, the former was elected to Rajya Sabha after counting of second preference votes.

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Subsequently, the party approached legislative assembly speaker Surama Padhi, seeking cancellation of their membership. However, the speaker dismissed all eight disqualification petitions in June, citing procedural deficiencies.

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Challenging the speaker’s decision, BJD chief whip Pramila Mallik moved the high court, filing eight writ petitions against the order. Five of these petitions came up for hearing on Thursday.

The BJD contended that the speaker had dismissed its petitions without giving the party an adequate opportunity to present its case.

Appearing on behalf of the speaker, advocate general Pitambar Acharya submitted that the petitions had been rejected in June through a detailed order.