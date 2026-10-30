Orissa HC issues notice to BJD MLAs over alleged cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls
Justice MS Sahoo directed suspended MLAs Arvind Mohapatra, Sanatan Mahakud, Chakramani Kanhar, Souvic Biswal and Subasini Jena to file their replies by December 4
The Orissa high court on Thursday issued notices to five Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLAs in connection with petitions filed by the party seeking their disqualification over allegations of cross voting in the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections.
Justice MS Sahoo directed suspended MLAs Arvind Mohapatra, Sanatan Mahakud, Chakramani Kanhar, Souvic Biswal and Subasini Jena to file their replies by December 4. The court scheduled the matter for hearing on January 11 next year.
The BJD had alleged that eight of its MLAs voted in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-supported independent candidate Dilip Ray instead of the BJD-Congress joint nominee Datteswar Hota in the Rajya Sabha poll. Though Ray and Hota got 23 first preference votes each, the former was elected to Rajya Sabha after counting of second preference votes.
Also Read: Rajya Sabha polls: Cross-voting set to take centre stage in Uttar Pradesh, ‘extra votes’ key
Subsequently, the party approached legislative assembly speaker Surama Padhi, seeking cancellation of their membership. However, the speaker dismissed all eight disqualification petitions in June, citing procedural deficiencies.
Also Read: Disciplinary action against cross-voters has begun: BJP
Challenging the speaker’s decision, BJD chief whip Pramila Mallik moved the high court, filing eight writ petitions against the order. Five of these petitions came up for hearing on Thursday.
The BJD contended that the speaker had dismissed its petitions without giving the party an adequate opportunity to present its case.
Appearing on behalf of the speaker, advocate general Pitambar Acharya submitted that the petitions had been rejected in June through a detailed order.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More