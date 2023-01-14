‘Our duty to ensure well-being of soldiers’: Rajnath Singh on Veterans’ Day

It is our duty to ensure the well-being and satisfaction of the veterans who have protected the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country with unmatched courage and sacrifice, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

He was speaking in Dehradun on the occasion of the seventh Armed Forces Veterans’ Day celebrations.

The Armed Forces Veterans’ Day is celebrated on January 14 every year, as on this day in 1953, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who led the Indian forces to victory in the 1947 war, formally retired from the service. The day is dedicated to the veterans of the country. Veterans’ Day is being commemorated since 2017 to reaffirm the camaraderie between the retired, the serving and the nation and to remember and honour the heroes who made the supreme sacrifice and selflessly served the nation.

Singh also launched the “Soul of Steel” Alpine Challenge, an initiative to promote tourism in border areas. He launched a website for volunteers to sign up for various adventure activities under this joint initiative of the Indian Army and CLAW Global, a veterans’ organisation. “Road to the End”, a 460-km long car rally was also flagged off by Rajnath Singh as part of a joint expedition by the Indian Army and CLAW. The rally will reach its destination in the Garhwal Himalayas near Niti Village in Chamoli district in the next three days.

The defence minister also dedicated Shaurya Sthal in Dehradun Cantonment to the Armed Forces and paid floral tributes to the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Singh while addressing a rally of veterans said, “Every soldier of today is a respected veteran of tomorrow. It is our duty to ensure their well-being and satisfaction,”.

The defence minister expressed gratitude to the soldiers who have protected the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country with unmatched courage and sacrifice and paid rich tributes to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty. He commended the serving as well as retired Armed Forces personnel who ensure the country’s national security.

Singh made special mention of the freedom fighters, soldiers and veterans of Uttarakhand, who have displayed indomitable courage and dedication to safeguard national interests.

“Heroes like Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali ji who supported the freedom fighters hailed from Uttarakhand. During the Kargil war, the soldiers of the state played a crucial role by standing strong against the enemy and protecting the country with unshakeable spirit,” he said.

“Due to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of the Armed Forces personnel, our citizens feel safe and walk with their heads held high. Our brave soldiers have made a huge contribution to transforming India’s image across the world to that of a powerful and respectful nation. You all are the protectors of our unity and integrity. You are the assets to the nation. We sleep peacefully because you are awake at the borders,” he added.

Rajnath Singh said pension, medical and other facilities being provided to the veterans are just a small token of the country’s respect towards the sacrifices and commitment they have made.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan also attended the rally. Others present included GOC-in-C, Central Command Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, GOC, Uttar Bharat Area Lt Gen JP Mathew, GOC, Uttarakhand Sub Area, Maj Gen Sanjeev Khatri, Uttarakhand Ex-Servicemen League president Maj Gen Mohan Lal Aswal (Retd) and Uttarakhand Sainik Kalyan minister Ganesh Joshi